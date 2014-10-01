* FTSE 100 at lowest level since early August
* Sainsbury cuts sales forecast and puts dividend on review
* Regulators probe Tesco
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 1 Britain's top equity index fell to
its lowest level in nearly two months on Wednesday, as a new
slump in the shares of supermarket retailers hit the market.
Sainsbury fell 4 percent after the supermarket
operator cut its annual sales forecast and put its dividend
under review, while rival Tesco also
weakened after it said it was under investigation by regulators.
The investigation into Tesco comes after an accounting
scandal that has wiped nearly 4 billion pounds ($6.5 billion)
from its market capitalisation over the past week and a half.
"Dire news from the supermarket sector shows that investors
should still be looking elsewhere. Any rally in supermarket
shares will be an invitation for fresh selling," said IG market
analyst Chris Beauchamp.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.4
percent, or 27.60 points, at 6,595.12 points by the middle of
the trading day - its lowest level since early August.
The FTSE is down by around 2 percent since the start of
2014, underperforming a gain of around 5 percent on the broader
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.
Some traders expected the FTSE to make little progress over
the coming month, with FuturesTechs' analyst Clive Lambert
forecasting more weakness.
(1 US dollar = 0.6175 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)