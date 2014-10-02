* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct, as traders await ECB meeting

* Ashtead falls, hit by drop in rival Utd Rentals

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Oct 2 Britain's top equity index was on track for a fourth consecutive day of losses on Thursday, with equipment rental company Ashtead among the heaviest fallers after a slump at one of its U.S. rivals.

Investors were also refraining from buying up large, new equity positions ahead of a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later on Thursday, at which the ECB will unveil new plans to revive the flagging euro zone economy.

The ECB plans to buy asset-backed securities to spur the market for such debt and supporting lending to the small and mid-sized firms that form the backbone of the euro zone economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.4 percent, or 23.26 points, at 6,534.26 points by the middle of the trading day, with the index having fallen for the last three sessions.

Ashtead fell 4.5 percent, making it the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms.

Traders attributed Ashtead's fall to a 6 percent drop overnight in the shares of its rival United Rental, with both companies impacted by weak U.S. factory activity data earlier this week. Ashtead derives 84 percent of its revenues from the United States.

The FTSE 100 is currently some 5 percent below its peak for this year of 6,904.86 points, reached last month which marked the FTSE's highest level since early 2000.

"I'd be happy to buy in around these levels," said Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles Hanover Investments, who saw scope for a rebound on the FTSE from its current position.

Others were more cautious, pointing to concerns over ongoing civil protests in Hong Kong as weighing on financial markets.

"The overall impression is that sentiment has shifted to a more negative bias," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley. (additional reporting by Tricia Wright and Alasdair Pal; Editing by Hugh Lawson)