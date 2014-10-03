* FTSE 100 up 0.6 percent
* Index rebounds after Thursday's steep drop
* EasyJet boosted by profit forecast hike
* Debenhams gains after Sports Direct ups stake
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Oct 3 Britain's top share index
rebounded from "oversold" levels on Friday after suffering its
sharpest daily drop in months, led up by low cost airline
easyJet which hiked its guidance.
EasyJet rose 5.3 percent after lifting its annual profit
forecast above analysts' predictions, having benefited from
strong summer travel, lower than expected fuel costs, favourable
currency moves and a strike at a rival airline.
The broader FTSE 100, which fell 1.7 percent on
Thursday, marking its worst daily session since January, was up
39.38 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,485.77 points by 0806 GMT.
A slump in the shares of supermarkets as their fight for
market share intensifies and disappointment with the European
Central Bank's latest stimulus measures have conspired to
unsettle the UK benchmark index this week.
The FTSE 100's slide to its lowest closing level in 2014 on
Thursday left it looking more "oversold" on its 14-day Relative
Strength Index, a technical momentum indicator, than it has in
more than three years.
Some fund managers saw scope for a rebound, although its
strength maybe determined by September's U.S. non-farm payrolls
report due later on Friday. The jobs data will be scrutinised
for clues to the strength of the world's largest economy and the
likely path of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
"The FTSE has been hit quite hard over the last week or so
... That (helps) make it a reasonable bet to go long, with the
caveat of the always important non-farm payrolls coming out
later today," said Lex van Dam, a hedge fund manager at
Hampstead Capital.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have
hired 215,000 workers in September, up from a disappointing
142,000 in August.
Peel Hunt equity strategist Ian Williams was relying on the
U.S. jobs report to show that employers have stepped up hiring
in September to keep the index around current levels.
"We've had a little bit of a bounce already this morning (on
the FTSE 100). I'd be surprised if it went dramatically higher
on the back of (a figure between 200,000 and 250,000). There
might be a little bit of relief," he said.
Debenhams gained 2.9 percent, after Britain's
biggest sporting goods chain Sports Direct said it had
acquired a further 4.6 percent stake in the department store
company.
The FTSE 100 is currently some 6 percent below its peak for
this year of 6,904.86 points, reached last month, which marked
the FTSE's highest level since early 2000.
Charles Stanley technical analyst Bill McNamara warned that
it could take more than one day of gains to confirm that a
bottom has formed following the recent sell-off, "and it is
extremely unlikely that we have seen the end of the volatility".
(Editing by Catherine Evans)