By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Oct 6 UK shares firmed early on Monday, led by exporters to the United States and fuel-thirsty airlines after strong U.S. jobs figures spurred optimism about the world's largest economy and a stronger dollar knocked oil prices.

The FTSE 100, whose constituents generate a quarter of their revenues in North America, was up 35.56 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,563.47, taking its bounce from a 2014 closing low hit on Thursday to 1.8 percent.

Global equities have been boosted by U.S. employment data published on Friday, which showed U.S. jobs growth was solid but wages grew modestly.

This underpinned expectations of strong demand from the United States while dampening market concerns that the Federal Reserve would rush to increase interest rates.

"That's exactly the data you want at the moment: okay numbers but not so amazing that it is going to cause them to do anything with monetary policy," said Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital.

London-listed companies with strong exposure to the United States led gains, also boosted by expectations of a currency boost to their earnings as the dollar held near a more than four-year high.

Drinks maker Diageo, which generates over a third of its revenues in North America, its largest market, and drugs group AstraZeneca, for which the United States represent 40 percent of total sales, both added 1.4 percent.

Airlines easyJet and IAG rose 3 percent and 1.9 percent as a rising dollar and ample supply continued to push down oil prices, the largest cost for airlines.

Elsewhere, HSBC, which generates a large proportion of its profit in Hong Kong, rose 0.9 percent on signs protests that have disrupted the Chinese-controlled city were starting to lose momentum as the working week began.

Some protesters left Mong Kok, the scene of recent clashes, and civil servants began arriving for work at government offices. (Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Catherine Evans)