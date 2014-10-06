* HSBC, Standard Chartered rise as Hong Kong tensions ease
* FTSE 100 up 0.9 pct, recovering from last week's lows
* Tesco rises as analysts welcome non-exec appointments
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 6 Gains in major bank stocks led
Britain's benchmark equity index higher on Monday, and troubled
supermarket group Tesco rose after new board
appointments.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which fell to its
lowest closing level in nearly a year last week, was up by 0.9
percent, or 57.82 points, at 6,585.73 points going into the
close of the trading day.
"I still think that last week's downturn was another
opportunity to buy, coming into the final quarter of the year,"
said Novum Securities' technical strategist Adrian Slack.
Banks added the most points to the FTSE.
Global lenders HSBC and Standard
Chartered , which have large exposure to Hong
Kong, rose as civil unrest there eased, while Barclays' analysts
forecast better times ahead for both banks.
Tesco, reeling from an accounting scandal, advanced by 2.6
percent as analysts welcomed the appointment of two
non-executive directors to strengthen its boardroom.
"Non-executive directors rarely put pennies into the tills,
but in this instance we welcome the joint appointments and hope
that it represents the recommencement of more effective
governance of Tesco," said Shore Capital analyst Clive Black.
Strand Capital managing director Kyri Kangellaris said the
FTSE, which is down 3 percent since the start of 2014, had the
potential to rebound around 300 points from now until the end of
the year.
"We could have a shaky few weeks, but I think there is good
upside from here," he said.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa and Tricia Wright;
editing by John Stonestreet)