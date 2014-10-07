* FTSE 100 index closes down 1 percent
* Rio trims gains after surging on merger approach
* Travel, leisure stocks fall on Ebola case in Madrid
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 7 Britain's top share index pulled
back on Tuesday, with travel and leisure stocks hit by concerns
that the spread of Ebola outside Africa could hurt air travel
and the tourism business.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 1 percent lower
at 6,495.58 points. It was led down by a 3 percent drop in the
UK travel and leisure index on news that four
people had been hospitalised in Spain after the first Ebola
transmission outside Africa.
"Investors do appear to be considering the possible
implications of Ebola, with IAG a major faller. The sector has
been subject to health concerns in the past, given previous
concerns for the Sars virus," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at
Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"In addition, the sector is considered to be cyclical in
nature, with investors again assessing global economic
prospects, Europe in particular."
Airline stocks such as IAG, which owns British
Airways and Iberia, and easyJet, as well as cruise
operator Carnival, tour operator TUI Travel and
Intercontinental Hotels Group, dropped by between 3.7
and 6.9 percent, among the top decliners on the FTSE 100 index.
Miners had a volatile session, with global diversified miner
Rio Tinto rising more than 6 percent earlier after
saying Glencore contacted it about a potential merger
in July, but the approach was rejected.
Rio Tinto shares trimmed gains later and were up 0.9 percent
after Glencore said it was no longer actively considering any
possible merger transaction, but reserved its right to make an
offer in future.
Christian Stocker, strategist at UniCredit, said the merger
talks highlighted that there was some need for companies in the
sector to consolidate their businesses and adress issues such as
falling commodity prices, excess capacities and high costs.
"Any such deal has the potential to stabilise the
performance of the sector. But the scenario of a mega company
controlling production, distribution and prices of commodities
in such a big way is also not very healthy for the market and
relatively smaller players."
Appetite for stocks was also dented by weak data from
Germany showing industrial output posted its biggest drop since
early 2009 in August, while British manufacturing growth slowed,
adding to signs of a cooling in the economic
recovery.
"Once again it's the euro zone causing the biggest concerns
after the latest data from Germany provided further evidence
that the economy is struggling to recover from the summer lull,"
Alpari analyst Craig Erlam said.
"The euro zone economy is still extremely fragile and the
low inflation environment is probably not helping matters."
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Tom
Heneghan and Susan Fenton)