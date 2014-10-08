* FTSE 100 down 0.3 pct
* GKN hit by Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrade
* FTSE close to 2014 lows reached in February
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 8 Britain's top equity index
extended its losing streak on Wednesday, moving towards its 2014
low with engineering group GKN hit by a broker
downgrade.
Concerns about a global economic slowdown weighed on stock
markets worldwide, and the UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index
was down by 0.3 percent, or 15.81 points, at 6,479.77 in early
trade. It reached 6,416.72 points in February.
GKN was the worst-performing FTSE stock in percentage terms,
falling 3.9 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch cut its
rating on the group to "underperform" from "buy".
Traders attributed the pullback on global equity markets to
a decision on Tuesday by the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
to cut its global growth forecasts.
Further evidence of economic malaise came from data on
Wednesday showing a slight weakening in growth in the services
sector of China, the world's second-largest economy and the top
global consumer of metals.
"The catalyst for the global sell-off on this occasion
appears to be the IMF's decision to revise down global growth
forecasts for this year and next by 0.1 and 0.2 percentage
points respectively," said Alpari UK market analyst Craig Erlam.
"This is effectively just the straw that broke the camel's
back. It says a lot about how investors perceive the levels that
we've been trading at if everyone's fingers are on the trigger
and at the first sign of negativity, we get heavy selling,"
added Erlam.
Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar felt the FTSE could
still rally into the end of 2014.
"As long as we do not fall below this year's lows, I would
still be looking at cautiously buying around these levels," he
added.
European stock markets have been propped up by expectations
of new stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB),
while the British stock market has also been helped by signs of
mergers and acquisitions activity.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Andrew Heavens)