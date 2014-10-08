* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct
* easyJet, Tui hit by concerns about Ebola outbreak
* Spirent's warning adds to macro gloom
By Liisa Tuhkanen and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Oct 8 Britain's main equity index fell
for a second day on Wednesday as worries about the worst Ebola
outbreak on record hit travel firms and a new profit warning
added to recent gloomy corporate updates and economic data.
Shares in leisure travel company Tui Travel and
airline easyJet fell 1.4 percent and 2.3 percent,
respectively, extending the previous day's falls, on concern
that Ebola could continue its spread into Europe after a
confirmed case in Madrid.
Gert Zonneveld, co-head of research at Panmure Gordon, said
the selloff in airlines' shares may be overdone as it would take
substantial evidence of people changing travel plans because of
Ebola for the epidemic to have a material impact on profits.
"Historically with things like (the 2003 outbreak of) Sars
we did see impact on travel, but that impact has typically been
fairly short-lived and share prices have recovered from that
fairly quickly," Zonneveld said. "At this stage it seems hugely
overdone."
Mid-cap telecoms testing company Spirent Communication
tumbled 7 percent as it became the latest UK company to
issue a profit warning, blaming a subdued performance in the
United States and China.
The warning, which follows guidance cuts by supermarket
Tesco and sweetener maker Tate & Lyle in
recent weeks, further strained investor confidence in lofty
profit expectations for London-listed companies, which trade at
a premium to their continental peers.
It also added to concerns about a global economic slowdown
after a raft of weak data from economies from China to Germany
and a cut to the International Monetary Fund's global growth
estimates on Tuesday.
At 1108 GMT, the UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was
down by 0.2 percent, or 13.21 points, at 6,482.37 points, coming
off its intra-day low of 6,453.81 points as U.S. futures pointed
to a steady start on Wall Street.
"The catalyst for the global sell-off on this occasion
appears to be the IMF's decision to revise down global growth
forecasts," said Alpari UK market analyst Craig Erlam.
"This is effectively just the straw that broke the camel's
back. It says a lot about how investors perceive the levels that
we've been trading at if everyone's fingers are on the trigger
and at the first sign of negativity, we get heavy selling,"
added Erlam.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)