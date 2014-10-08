(Updates prices at settle)
* FTSE 100 ends down 0.2 pct
* easyJet, Tui hit by concerns about Ebola outbreak
* Spirent's warning adds to macro gloom
By Liisa Tuhkanen and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Oct 8 Britain's main equity index fell
for a second day on Wednesday as worries about Ebola reaching
Europe hurt travel firms and telecoms tester Spirent
Communications became the latest UK company to warn on profits.
Shares in Tui Travel and airline easyJet fell
3.9 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, extending the
previous day's falls prompted by a confirmed Ebola case in
Madrid. The first person diagnosed with Ebola in the United
States, meanwhile, died on Wednesday morning at a Dallas
hospital.
Analysts said it would take substantial evidence of people
changing travel plans because of Ebola for the epidemic to have
a material impact on profits.
"Everybody in the travel industry is waiting to see if the
virus will spread. It could be very significant or it could be
nothing," said Robin Byde, analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe.
Gert Zonneveld, co-head of research at Panmure Gordon, said
the sell-off was premature. "Historically with things like (the
2003 outbreak of) Sars we did see impact on travel, but that
impact has typically been fairly short-lived and share prices
have recovered from that fairly quickly," Zonneveld said.
Mid-cap telecoms testing company Spirent fell 7.7
percent after reporting a subdued performance in the United
States and China.
Its warning, which follows profit outlook cuts by
supermarket Tesco and sweetener maker Tate & Lyle
among others in recent weeks, further strained investor
confidence in lofty profit expectations for London-listed
companies, which trade at a premium to their continental peers.
It also added to concerns about a global economic slowdown
after weak data from economies including China and Germany and a
cut to the International Monetary Fund's global growth estimates
on Tuesday.
"This is effectively just the straw that broke the camel's
back. It says a lot about how investors perceive the levels that
we've been trading at if everyone's fingers are on the trigger
and at the first sign of negativity, we get heavy selling," said
Alpari UK market analyst Craig Erlam.
The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 13.34
points lower, or 0.2 percent, at 6,482.24 points, taking its
fall from a 14-1/2 year high hit last month to 6 percent.
Investors were awaiting the publication of minutes from the
Federal Reserve's latest rate-setting committee at 1800 GMT for
indications of how soon the U.S. central bank plans to raise
interest rates.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Louise Heavens)