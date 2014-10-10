* FTSE drops 1.4 pct in fourth straight session of losses
* Decline in cyclicals led by commodity shares
* Ebola concerns again depress travel and leisure shares
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 10 Britain's top share index slipped
for a fourth straight session to its lowest since last October
on Friday, with growing concerns over the outlook for global
growth prompting investors to trim their exposure to more
growth-sensitive stocks.
Cyclical sectors such as mining and energy took the most
points off the FTSE 100 index, following a sharp decline
in commodity prices, while travel and leisure shares, which are
also relatively sensitive to economic conditions, came under
further pressure on concerns about the spread of Ebola.
The UK mining index fell 2.7 percent and the
oil and gas index was down 2.1 percent, tracking a
more than 1 percent drop in industrial metals and with crude oil
near a four-year low.
Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton Tullow Oil
and Antofagasta fell between 2.7 and 4.6 percent.
"The economic cycle has stalled, European macroeconomic
data is starting to slow and the U.S. is in a hold position as
investors continue to digest the tightening cycle and what it
means for future growth prospects," H2O Markets' chief market
strategist, Mike Jarman, said.
"The recent sell-off is a 'shaking of the tree' as investors
prepare for the year end and ready an eye for 2015. There is
potentially another 2 percent decline in global markets before
the next wave of buying comes in."
The FTSE 100 index was down 1.4 percent to 6,344.07 points
by 1103 GMT after hitting a low of 6,328.39.
Recent economic figures from Germany, Europe's biggest
economy, showed a plunge in exports and steep drops in
industrial orders and output, the latest in a slew of weak data
which prompted the IMF to downgrade global growth forecasts.
"There have been questions over the strength of the German
economy for a long time, so this data makes for a convenient
excuse to sell the FTSE. There is a bit of a herd mentality at
the moment," Trustnet Direct market analyst, Tony Cross, said.
Lingering concerns that the spread of Ebola could hurt air
travel and tourism sent the UK Travel and Leisure index
down 1.7 percent, with TUI Travel and
Carnival falling 6 percent and 3.5 percent respectively.
However, some investors saw weaker stock prices as an
opportunity to return to the market. Sanlam Securities head of
execution trading, Mark Ward, said that his firm was a buyer at
these levels.
"The markets are now starting to hit the bottom ... we might
still see the FTSE 50 to 60 points lower, but it does feel like
it is now the time to start picking up some cheap stocks," he
said.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Louise
Ireland)