* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct, down for fifth day
* Next target is June 2013 low -SEB
* Oil stocks weigh as Brent hits lowest since Dec 2010
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Oct 13 Britain's main share index fell
for a fifth straight day on Monday, weighed down by energy
stocks as investors continued to cut their exposure to assets
relying on global economic growth.
Energy shares knocked most points off the FTSE 100
as Brent crude hit a fresh four-year low. Worries about
weakening demand were coumpounded by prospects of ample supply
from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
Shares in oil major Royal Dutch Shell fell
more than 1 percent.
A string of weak European economic data, lingering worries
about an economic slowdown in China and other emerging markets,
and the impending end of the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus
programme have pummelled global equities over the past week.
The International Monetary Fund's member countries said on
Saturday bold action was needed to bolster the global economic
recovery, but Germany poured cold water on the idea of a new
global "crisis".
Further underscoring the fragile nature of the European
economy, credit rating agency Standard & Poor's on Friday
lowered its outlook on France to "negative" from "stable".
At 0747 GMT, Britain's FTSE was down 38.62 points, or 0.6
percent, at 6,301.35 points, taking its fall over the past five
days to 4 percent, the steepest since January.
Charts showed the FTSE's next support level was 6,023
points, its low in June 2013 after the index broke out of an
ascending trend started last year.
"There was a channel up from late last year which we now
sold out from," said Anders Söderberg, chief technical analyst
at SEB Bank. "The next natural target to look at is ... 6,023."
A surge in the price of gold, seen as a safer asset at times
of economic uncertainty, boosted precious metal miners such as
Randgold, providing some support to the broader market.
Miner Anglo American also got reprieve from the
latest commodity-led selloff in mining stocks following a broker
upgrade and more reports of potential asset sales in Chile.
Rio Tinto was boosted by a report in Barron's
financial newspaper suggesting the stock of the mining company
could rise as much as 20 percent in the next year, even with its
recent rejection of Glencore Plc's takeover approach.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)