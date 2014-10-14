* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct
* Mulberry, Burberry fall on gloomy guidance
* Ashmore, Hargreaves, Michael Page also down after updates
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Oct 14 British shares resumed their fall
after a one-day break on Tuesday, pressured by a batch of gloomy
trading updates from companies including luxury brands Burberry
and Mulberry.
Shares in small-cap Mulberry tumbled 20 percent as the
handbag maker said it expected full-year pre-tax profit to be
significantly below expectations after a slump in first-half
trading added to the disruption of a product overhaul.
Blue-chip Burberry shed 5 percent after saying the external
environment was becoming more difficult.
The weak updates cast a shadow over the third-quarter
reporting season, which will gain momentum in the coming weeks.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.4 percent at
6,344.12 points while the broader FTSE 350 index was
down 0.3 percent. The FTSE 100 had edged up on Monday after
hitting a 15-month low in early trading following four days of
declines.
"With some of the early results coming in lower than
expected, this is clearly not a good sign for the earnings
season," said Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJM Partners.
"We are still net long (the FTSE 100) but we have some
shorts to reduce our exposure," he added, citing retailer Next
as an example.
Short sellers borrow a security and sell it, betting they
will be able to buy it back at a lower price before returning it
to the lender and pocketing the difference.
Emerging market-focused fund manager Ashmore Group
and investment platform operator Hargreaves Lansdown
added to the bleak market sentiment.
The former reported a fall in assets under management while
the latter saw a slowdown in net new business inflows. Their
shares fell 2.8 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.
Liberum Capital reiterated its "sell" stance on Hargreaves
after the update.
"I think these (results) will disappoint and would expect
further downside pressure," the broker wrote in a note.
Mid-cap staff recruitment firm Michael Page fell 9.8
percent after it said that it expected full-year operating
profit to be lower than expected after it saw growth rates for
its net fees slow in Europe and Asia.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)