* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct

* Burberry warns of tougher business conditions, stock falls

* Weak German data hits European markets and FTSE

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Oct 14 Britain's top equity index hovered near 15-month lows on Monday, as gloomy trading updates from luxury goods companies Burberry and Mulberry knocked back the market.

The UK market's fall tracked similar declines elsewhere in Europe, with European stock markets hit after an index of German analyst and investor morale fell below zero for the first time in nearly two years in October.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index was down by 0.6 percent, or 40.63 points, at 6,325.61 points by the middle of the trading session, close to 15-month lows.

Burberry was the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms, falling 3.6 percent after the company said its business environment was becoming more difficult.

Burberry's smaller luxury goods rival Mulberry, whose market capitalisation is too small to be included in the FTSE 100, also tumbled 14 percent after the handbag maker warned annual pre-tax profits would be significantly below expectations.

"With some of the early results coming in lower than expected, this is clearly not a good sign for the earnings season," said Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJM Partners.

The FTSE 100 hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of September, which marked its highest level since early 2000.

However, the index has since lost ground and is down 6 percent since the start of 2014, as concerns have increased about the fragile state of the European economy given the weak data coming out of Germany.

"Germany is now in contraction, and without Germany to hold things up in Europe, where do we go?" said Beaufort Securities sales trader Basil Petrides.

Petrides said he would advise clients to sell the FTSE on days when the index rallied, and added the FTSE could fall to 6,100 points over the coming month. (additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Janet Lawrence)