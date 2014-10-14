* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct
* Burberry warns of tougher business conditions, stock falls
* Weak German data hits European markets and FTSE
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 14 Britain's top equity index
hovered near 15-month lows on Monday, as gloomy trading updates
from luxury goods companies Burberry and Mulberry
knocked back the market.
The UK market's fall tracked similar declines elsewhere in
Europe, with European stock markets hit after an index of German
analyst and investor morale fell below zero for the first time
in nearly two years in October.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index was down by 0.6
percent, or 40.63 points, at 6,325.61 points by the middle of
the trading session, close to 15-month lows.
Burberry was the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock in
percentage terms, falling 3.6 percent after the company said its
business environment was becoming more difficult.
Burberry's smaller luxury goods rival Mulberry, whose market
capitalisation is too small to be included in the FTSE 100, also
tumbled 14 percent after the handbag maker warned annual pre-tax
profits would be significantly below expectations.
"With some of the early results coming in lower than
expected, this is clearly not a good sign for the earnings
season," said Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJM Partners.
The FTSE 100 hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, which marked its highest level since early 2000.
However, the index has since lost ground and is down 6
percent since the start of 2014, as concerns have increased
about the fragile state of the European economy given the weak
data coming out of Germany.
"Germany is now in contraction, and without Germany to hold
things up in Europe, where do we go?" said Beaufort Securities
sales trader Basil Petrides.
Petrides said he would advise clients to sell the FTSE on
days when the index rallied, and added the FTSE could fall to
6,100 points over the coming month.
