* FTSE 100 falls 0.8 pct, trades near 15-month lows
* Shire slumps as AbbVie reconsiders its bid for Shire
* Rival pharma stocks also hit by fall in Shire
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 15 Britain's top equity index
dropped on Wednesday, as a slump in Shire hit healthcare
stocks and pegged back the broader stock market near 15-month
lows.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.8
percent, or 48.61 points, at 6,344.07 points in early session
trading, hovering close to 15-month lows reached earlier in the
week.
Shire was the worst-performing stock in percentage terms,
plummeting by 29 percent after its U.S. rival and suitor AbbVie
warned it could reconsider its plans to buy Shire.
Shire suffered its worst one-day percentage drop in its
share price since February 2002, with some $14 billion wiped off
the company's market capitalisation.
AbbVie had previously been eager to buy Shire, partly due to
the opportunity to reduce its U.S. tax bill by moving its tax
base to Britain.
However, last month the U.S. government announced tough new
rules on corporate "inversion" deals - tie-ups which allow
companies to escape high U.S. taxes by reincorporating abroad,
prompting concerns about the attractiveness of the deal.
Shire's slump also dragged down rival AstraZeneca,
which turned down an approach from U.S. peer Pfizer
earlier this year, with AstraZeneca falling 4.2 percent.
"It's the change in policy on tax inversions that has caused
AbbVie to reconsider its position on Shire, and it's having a
knock-on effect on sector peers such as Astra," said Dafydd
Davies, partner at Charles Hanover Investments.
"A bit of the shine has come off the bid premium on the
pharma sector," added Davies.
The FTSE 100 hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, which marked its highest level since early 2000.
However, the index has since lost ground and is down 6
percent since the start of 2014, as concerns have increased
about the fragile state of the European economy given weak data
coming out of Germany.
"I won't be buying the dips any more, I'd rather be selling
into rallies in the near-term," said Kyri Kangellaris, director
and head of trading at Horizon Stockbroking.
(additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Toby
Chopra)