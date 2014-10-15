* FTSE 100 index down 1 pct, near 15-month low
* Shire slumps as AbbVie says reconsiders takeover plan
* UK pharma index posts biggest intraday drop in 6 years
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 15 Britain's top share index dropped
towards a 15-month low on Wednesday as pharmaceutical stocks
were felled by U.S.-based AbbVie's decision to reconsider its
$55 billion takeover bid for Shire.
Shares in Shire plummeted 26.5 percent after AbbVie
said it was reassessing its takeover plan following the
U.S. government's recent move to curb deals designed to reduce
tax.
Shire took the most points off the blue-chip FTSE 100 index
, which was down 1 percent. Other sectors were steadier
although concerns about the outlook for the global economy
persisted.
Shire's larger rival AstraZeneca, which had rebuffed
its own takeover by Pfizer fell 3.6 percent while knee
and hip replacement maker Smith & Nephew, which had also
been touted as a target, fell 3 percent.
The FTSE 350 Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology index
fell 6.7 percent in morning trade, the biggest
intraday percentage fall in six years.
"It's bad news for the sector, which is struggling to find
topline growth and the mergers and acquisitions activity was
clearly an area of focus," John B Smith, senior fund manager at
Brown Shipley, said.
"A bid is still possible in the long term, but you are not
going to see the higher premiums."
Shire suffered its worst one-day percentage drop in its
share price since February 2002, with about $14 billion wiped
off the company's market capitalisation in morning trading.
One hedge fund with a position in Shire said it got caught
out by AbbVie's change of heart, which came weeks after the U.S.
government moved to curb deals designed to reduce tax.
"We just don't know what's happened. One of these situations
that is being held very closely. The tone from the AbbVie camp
since the new U.S. rules has been very instructive up until now.
They have been very keen to do the deal," said the hedge fund
manager, who declined to be named.
"So there is a disconnect between the tone so far and what
we see today. Figuring to where that disconnect comes from is
key for us," the hedge fund manager added.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 1 percent
at 6,330.26 points by 1029 GMT, hovering close to 15-month lows
reached earlier in the week.
The benchmark index, which reached its highest level since
2000 in early September, has fallen nearly 9 percent since then
as concerns have increased about the fragile state of the
European economy, given weak data coming out of Germany.
"I won't be buying the dips any more, I'd rather be selling
into rallies in the near term," said Kyri Kangellaris, director
and head of trading at Horizon Stockbroking.
Among sharp individual movers, Royal Mail rose 3.5
percent, the top FTSE 100 gainer, after saying it was selling
one of its old central London mail centres to a hotel and real
estate company for 111 million pounds ($176.8 million) in cash.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Susan
Fenton)