By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Oct 15 Britain's top share index dropped towards a 15-month low on Wednesday as pharmaceutical stocks were felled by U.S.-based AbbVie's decision to reconsider its $55 billion takeover bid for Shire.

Shares in Shire plummeted 26.5 percent after AbbVie said it was reassessing its takeover plan following the U.S. government's recent move to curb deals designed to reduce tax.

Shire took the most points off the blue-chip FTSE 100 index , which was down 1 percent. Other sectors were steadier although concerns about the outlook for the global economy persisted.

Shire's larger rival AstraZeneca, which had rebuffed its own takeover by Pfizer fell 3.6 percent while knee and hip replacement maker Smith & Nephew, which had also been touted as a target, fell 3 percent.

The FTSE 350 Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology index fell 6.7 percent in morning trade, the biggest intraday percentage fall in six years.

"It's bad news for the sector, which is struggling to find topline growth and the mergers and acquisitions activity was clearly an area of focus," John B Smith, senior fund manager at Brown Shipley, said.

"A bid is still possible in the long term, but you are not going to see the higher premiums."

Shire suffered its worst one-day percentage drop in its share price since February 2002, with about $14 billion wiped off the company's market capitalisation in morning trading.

One hedge fund with a position in Shire said it got caught out by AbbVie's change of heart, which came weeks after the U.S. government moved to curb deals designed to reduce tax.

"We just don't know what's happened. One of these situations that is being held very closely. The tone from the AbbVie camp since the new U.S. rules has been very instructive up until now. They have been very keen to do the deal," said the hedge fund manager, who declined to be named.

"So there is a disconnect between the tone so far and what we see today. Figuring to where that disconnect comes from is key for us," the hedge fund manager added.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 1 percent at 6,330.26 points by 1029 GMT, hovering close to 15-month lows reached earlier in the week.

The benchmark index, which reached its highest level since 2000 in early September, has fallen nearly 9 percent since then as concerns have increased about the fragile state of the European economy, given weak data coming out of Germany.

"I won't be buying the dips any more, I'd rather be selling into rallies in the near term," said Kyri Kangellaris, director and head of trading at Horizon Stockbroking.

Among sharp individual movers, Royal Mail rose 3.5 percent, the top FTSE 100 gainer, after saying it was selling one of its old central London mail centres to a hotel and real estate company for 111 million pounds ($176.8 million) in cash. (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Susan Fenton)