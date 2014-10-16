* FTSE 100 steadies after 2.8 pct drop in previous session
* Shire slumps again as AbbVie gets cold feet over deal
* FTSE down around 8 pct since start of 2014
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 16 Britain's top equity index
steadied on Thursday after a sharp sell-off in the previous
session that had taken it to a 15-month low, although healthcare
group Shire slumped for the second day in a row.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 0.2 percent,
or 14.21 points, at 6,225.85 points in early session trading on
Thursday, recovering slightly after a 2.8 percent drop on
Wednesday that sent it to its lowest level since July 2013.
Shire slid 9 percent to 3,647 pence, adding to a 22 percent
drop on Wednesday, after U.S. pharmaceutical company AbbVie
recommended that shareholders vote against its $55
billion takeover of Shire in the wake of a U.S. government move
to curb deals designed to cut high taxes.
"The AbbVie deal does look dead in the immediate future. But
Shire is still a quality business, and once the dust settles on
this, I'd be looking to buy back into Shire shares at around 35
pounds," said Central Markets trading analyst Joe Neighbour.
The FTSE 100 hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, which marked its highest level since early 2000.
However, the index has since lost ground and is down 8
percent since the start of 2014, as concerns have increased
about the fragile state of the European economy given weak data
coming out of Germany in the last two weeks.
Darren Easton, director of trading at Logic Investments,
said he was "short" the FTSE - betting on future falls - for the
near-term.
"We're still bearish in the short term," he said.
Easton said the FTSE could drop down to the 6,050 level
during October, but he expected the FTSE to then rally in
December and get back up to the 6,600-6,800 point range.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)