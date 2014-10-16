* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct, off daily low

* Index down nearly 11 pct from Sept peak

* Shire slumps again as AbbVie gets cold feet over deal

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Oct 16 Britain's top equity index cut most of its daily losses late on Thursday as a Federal Reserve official raised the idea of a continuation of the central bank's asset purchase programme.

At 1505 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.6 percent at 6,177.42 points after hitting its lowest level since June 2013 at 6,072 points earlier.

The index was rebounding from deep in oversold territory, based on widely-used momentum indicators such as the Relative Strength Index, which compares the size of rises and falls.

The bounce gathered momentum from the head of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank saying the U.S. central bank may want to keep up its bond-buying stimulus for now given a drop in inflation expectations.

"That Bullard comment really gave it a lift," Will Hedden, a trader at IG, said.

Among single stocks, Shire slid 7.7 percent to 3,703 pence, adding to a 22 percent drop on Wednesday, after U.S. pharmaceutical company AbbVie recommended that shareholders vote against its $55 billion takeover of Shire after a U.S. government move to curb deals designed to cut high taxes.

"The AbbVie deal does look dead in the immediate future. But Shire is still a quality business, and once the dust settles on this, I'd be looking to buy back into Shire shares at around 35 pounds," said Central Markets trading analyst Joe Neighbour.

Global equities have been pummelled by concerns about global economic growth as the Fed prepares to wind down its asset-purchase programme this month.

With the FTSE now down nearly 11 percent since hitting its highest level since 2000 in early September, longer-term investors were starting to eye the potential for a rebound.

"I don't think there is any real, clear thing that is creating this anxiety," said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi, who has a net long position in equities.

"It seems (this is due to) general fears and people worried about the valuation so I think we're going to start to see a bounce fairly shortly." (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)