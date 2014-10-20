* FTSE 100 falls 0.4 pct
* HSBC edges lower after Citigroup price target cut
* Tesco up on media report of bid interest for Asian assets
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 20 Britain's top equity index
slipped on Monday, as last week's bounce off 15-month lows faded
and a dip in the shares of global bank HSBC pegged back
the market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which on Friday had
risen 1.9 percent, was down by 0.4 percent, or 23.27 points, at
6,287.02 points in early session trading.
Hantec Markets analyst Richard Perry remained wary of stock
market volatility, fed by weak European economic data over the
last two weeks.
"There was a huge bounce up on Friday, but I don't think the
volatility will go away," said Perry.
A 0.9 percent fall in HSBC's shares took the most points off
the FTSE by an individual stock.
Traders attributed the fall to a decision by U.S. bank
Citigroup to trim its price target on the stock to 675 pence
from 685 pence.
Citigroup said this reflected the impact of regulatory fines
on HSBC, such as last month's move to pay $550 million to
resolve a U.S. regulator's claims of false representations in
selling mortgage bonds to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
before the financial crisis.
TESCO OUTPERFORMS
Tesco, whose shares have slumped some 20 percent over the
last month after it said its profits had been overstated, beat
the broader market downturn to rise 2 percent, making it the
best-performing FTSE stock in percentage terms.
Traders attributed Tesco's move higher to a report in The
Times that private equity companies were planning to make offers
for Tesco's 9 billion pound ($14.5 billion) Asian business, and
to a Sky News report that Tesco's accounting black hole would be
less than originally stated.
"There's probably a bit of bargain hunting going on with
Tesco at these levels, but I still think they've got more
problems to face down the road," said Central Markets trading
analyst Joe Neighbour.
(1 US dollar = 0.6208 British pound)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)