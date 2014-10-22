* FTSE 100 down 0.1 pct, lags euro zone indexes
* Consumer stocks weigh as BAT reports sales fall
* Croda, Playtech help mid-cap index rise
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Oct 22 Britain's FTSE 100 lagged
small gains in main euro zone equity indexes on Wednesday as a
gloomy update from British American Tobacco weighed on
companies which sell consumer goods.
Shares in BAT fell 4 percent by 0741 GMT as the tobacco firm
reported a revenue drop in the first nine months of the year,
citing a slow economic recovery in western Europe and adverse
currency moves.
Imperial Tobacco fell 1.1 percent, with other
companies exposed to weaker consumer demand and currency
fluctuations against the pound, such as Diageo, also
lower.
Companies which sell consumer staples knocked 14.6 points
off the FTSE 100, which was down by 6.59 points, or 0.1 percent,
at 6,365.74 points.
It lagged gains of between 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent for
main euro zone indexes such as Germany's Dax, which
benefitted from a Reuters report suggesting the European Central
Bank was considering buying corporate bonds to revive the
region's economy.
"The BAT update is having an effect on the entire defensive
sector," Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJM Partners, said.
"The FTSE has underperformed because of its composition and we
expect this to continue."
MID CAPS OUTPERFORM
The mid-cap FTSE 250 index was up 0.5 percent,
boosted by a bullish outlook update by gambling technology
company Playtech and bid speculation surrounding
specialty chemicals maker Croda International.
Shares in Croda rose 2.8 percent, adding to a 1.8 percent
rise on Tuesday, which the Daily Mail and Daily Express
attributed to talk of a 4 billion pound (6.45 billion US dollar)
offer for the firm.
Playtech rose 4.7 percent after saying it was confident it
would exceed current market expectations after a strong start to
its fourth quarter, which followed a 29 percent rise in revenue
in the preceding period.
On the downside, Britain's biggest household goods retailer
Home Retail Group fell 2.9 percent after announcing
plans to close a quarter of its Homebase home improvement stores
by 2018 as it prioritises the development of its main Argos
chain.
SuperGroup, the British company behind the Superdry
fashion brand, fell 3.5 percent after it named former
Co-operative Group boss Euan Sutherland as its new
chief executive, replacing its founder Julian Dunkerton.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)