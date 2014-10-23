* FTSE 100 down 1.1 pct
* Tesco falls after cutting full-year profit outlook
* Unilever drops after lower-than-expected sales
* Estate agency Foxtons also slumps
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 23 Britain's top equity index fell
on Thursday, weighed down by a slump in the share prices of
supermarket operator Tesco and consumer goods group
Unilever.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which has recovered
slightly after hitting 15-month lows last week, was down by 1.1
percent at 6,333.44 points in early session trading. The index
has fallen by around 6 percent since the start of 2014.
Tesco was the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage
terms.
Tesco fell 4.8 percent after it reported a bigger than
expected hole in its accounts after finding that mistakes in
booking income had gone back further than initially thought,
forcing it to scrap its full-year profit outlook. The stock is
down by around 50 percent since the start of 2014.
Tesco's woes also dragged down the shares of rival
supermarket groups. WM Morrison fell 3.6 percent and
Sainsbury retreated 3.4 percent.
"Tesco is not in a position to offer full year profit
guidance and management states the need to create head room for
the future. As such there is a further risk of earnings
downgrades to our minds, with management demonstrably signalling
that customers must come first," said Shore Capital analyst
Darren Shirley.
FOXTONS FLOPS
Unilever also added to a gloomy tone on the corporate
earnings front. Its shares fell by around 4 percent after it
reported a weaker-than-expected 2.1 percent rise in
third-quarter sales as a slowdown in emerging markets continued
to crimp its performance.
Property agency Foxtons, which is listed on the mid-cap FTSE
250 index, also slumped by 19 percent after the company
said its core earnings would fall due to a sharp drop in demand
in the London property market.
The FTSE 100 hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest level since early 2000.
However, it has since lost ground and fell to 15-month lows
last week, as weak European economic data has knocked back
European stock markets, with data on Thursday showing that a
business downturn in France worsened in October.
"The volatility and uncertainty is here to stay, and we'd
look to sell into strength on the FTSE," said Central Markets
trading analyst Joe Neighbour.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)