* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.3 percent
* Travel & leisure stocks down on Ebola worries
* BT Group falls on Morgan Stanley downgrade
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 24 Britain's top share index fell in
morning trading on Friday, with airlines and hotel stocks hit by
news that a New York City doctor had tested positive for the
Ebola virus.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index briefly extended losses
after data showed Britain's rapid economic recovery eased in the
third quarter as services output growth slowed and manufacturing
expanded at the weakest pace in 18 months.
It was 0.3 percent lower at 6,400.59 points by 0839 GMT
after closing 0.3 percent higher in the previous session. The
benchmark is down about 5 percent so far this year.
The doctor, who treated Ebola patients in West Africa,
became the first person to be affected by the virus in America's
largest city, raising fresh fears about its spread.
The UK travel and leisure index fell 0.4
percent, dragged down by a 0.5 to 2.1 percent fall in shares of
InterContinental Hotels Group, TUI Travel and
British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group
.
"News of Ebola's presence in a major capital and indeed
financial centre such as New York is sure to curb recent equity
market optimism," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at
Accendo Markets.
"However, with the sell-off in U.S. futures not being too
aggressive and an absence of panic in Asia overnight, investors
may be coming to terms with isolated cases and may take this in
their stride, with index weakness limited."
BT Group was hurt by a broker downgrade, with its
shares falling 2.4 percent after Morgan Stanley cut its stance
on the stock to "underweight" from "equal weight".
Shares in AstraZeneca fell 1.2 percent after U.S.
company Pfizer, which earlier this year failed in its
$118 billion bid to buy the British drugmaker, said late on
Thursday that its board of directors had authorised an $11
billion share repurchase programme.
Tesco extended the previous session's steep losses
and was down 2 percent as BNP and Deutsche Bank downgraded their
target prices for Britain's largest retailer a day after it
reported a bigger than expected hole in its finances.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)