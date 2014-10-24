* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.3 percent

* Travel & leisure stocks down on Ebola worries

* BT Group falls on Morgan Stanley downgrade

* Shire gains strongly after mid-session results (Adds quote, detail, updates prices)

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Oct 24 Britain's top share index was set for its strongest week since August despite dropping on Friday, when airlines and hotel stocks were hit by news that a New York City doctor had tested positive for the Ebola virus.

The FTSE 100 was 0.3 percent lower at 6,402.39 points by 1118 GMT. It was still up 1.5 percent for the week, extending a rebound from 15-month lows hit last week.

Concern about global growth has been behind much of the recent decline. Travel and leisure has also been hit by concern over Ebola, dropping to a two-year low - the latest news stopped a rally in the sector in its tracks, although it remains up 3.7 percent for the week.

The doctor, who treated Ebola patients in West Africa, became the first person to be affected by the virus in America's largest city, raising fresh fears about its spread.

The UK travel and leisure index fell 0.3 percent, dragged down by 1 to 1.5 percent falls in InterContinental Hotels Group, cruise-operator Carnival and budget airline easyJet.

"There was a sense earlier in the week that, with no further Ebola-related scare stories, the weakness in travel and cruise stocks was viewed by some as a potential investment opportunity. But the news out of New York has changed the game again," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, a market analyst at Charles Stanley.

"Going into travel and leisure may be premature. But while it's a risk that's rising on the agenda, it's not necessarily big enough, at this point, to derail the broader FTSE."

BT Group was hurt by a broker downgrade, with its shares falling 2.4 percent after Morgan Stanley cut its stance on the stock to "underweight" from "equal weight".

Tesco also suffered downgrades, extending the previous session's steep losses to fall 1.7 percent. Both BNP and Deutsche Bank downgraded their target prices for Britain's largest retailer a day after it reported a bigger-than-expected hole in its finances.

However, the index got some mid-session help from pharmaceutical company Shire, which rebounded from an early fall to rise 2.1 percent, making it the top FTSE riser, after reporting results at 1100 GMT.

The company raised its guidance for full-year earnings to underline its strong prospects as a standalone company after AbbVie Inc officially ditched its $55 billion purchase of the group on Tuesday. (Editing by Larry King)