* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct

* easyJet, IAG among top risers

* HSBC falls after latest update

By Alistair Smout

EDINBURGH, Nov 3 Britain's top share index received strong support from airlines on Monday after Irish peer Ryanair lifted its profit forecast, though gains were limited by weakness in HSBC and miners.

Airline operators easyJet and International Airline Group, which owns British Airways, rose 3 percent and 1.6 percent respectively after the update from Ryanair.

The FTSE 100 edged up 3.25 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,549.72 by 0836 GMT, holding its ground after strong gains last week on the Bank of Japan's unexpected boost of its monetary stimulus programme.

The FTSE 350 travel and leisure sector rose 0.8 percent, the top sectoral gainer, and is up 13.2 percent since Oct 16.

The sector hit its lowest level for a year in October, with sentiment knocked by worries over whether the spread of Ebola and unrest in the Middle East could severely limit travel.

However, Ryanair's figures came a week after IAG increased it profit guidance, lifting sentiment.

"There's plenty of positive momentum in the airline sector, and it's a solid set of numbers that is being well received by the market," Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.

"We have seen sector weakness and volatility over the last few weeks led by geopolitical concerns and Ebola headlines ... but we do see a move higher in capacity trends."

Early gains were curtailed after HSBC gave its latest corporate update at 0815 GMT, shortly after the market opened.

Europe's biggest bank fell 2 percent, wiping over nine points off the index, after reporting a 12 percent fall in underlying earnings after costs rose.

The Asia-focused bank also set aside $378 million to pay a potential fine from the UK regulator for alleged manipulation of currency markets.

The banking sector dipped 0.5 percent, partly retracing a 2.9 percent surge on Friday, made after the Bank of England's new regulations for the sector were less strict than expected and as investors welcomed new policy action in Japan. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)