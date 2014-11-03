* Investec puts out "sell" note on top utility stocks
* HSBC weakens after profits miss expectations
* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Nov 3 Britain's top equity index fell on
Monday, breaking a four-day winning streak, led by drops in
major utility stocks and in global banking group HSBC.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.6 percent
at 6,505.70 points going into the close of the trading session.
Last week, it had extended a rebound off 15-month lows reached
in October.
Utility stocks dominated the list of the FTSE's
worst-performing shares.
British Gas owner Centrica fell 2.4 percent, while
SSE and United Utilities both weakened by 1.5
percent and Severn Trent fell 1.2 percent.
Traders said the sector had been hit by a negative note from
Investec, which started its coverage of United Utilities and
Severn Trent with a "sell" rating.
They added that utilities had fallen out of favour as a
result of last week's stock market rebound, which led investors
to prefer sectors that tend to outperform in a rising market,
such as banks, over more defensive plays such as utility stocks.
"I'm still a fan of the utility stocks due to their chunky
dividend yields, but I wouldn't buy them at current levels,"
Berkeley Futures associate director Richard Griffiths said.
HSBC'S PROFITS FALL
HSBC shares fell by around 2 percent to 626.90 pence after
the bank missed expectations with a 12 percent drop in
underlying third-quarter earnings.
It also set aside $378 million to cover a potential
settlement with a British regulator for alleged manipulation of
currency markets.
"The results are OK, but I wouldn't want to buy them at
these levels. I'd rather buy HSBC shares around the 600 pence
level. There are still too many ongoing regulatory issues with
them," Beaufort Securities sales trader Basil Petrides said.
The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest since early 2000, but then slumped to
15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked
back stock markets.
The index then rebounded last week, but it remains down by
around 3 percent since the start of 2014.
(additional reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Keiron
Henderson and Jane Baird)