* New fall in oil price hits oil stocks

* FTSE up 0.2 pct, steadying after 0.9 pct fall on Monday

* Dividend growth prospects lift Imperial Tobacco

* Legal & General up after higher cash generation

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Nov 4 Britain's top equity index was steady on Tuesday, as a rise in the share prices of insurer Legal & General and Imperial Tobacco offset weaker energy stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged up by 0.2 percent to 6,500.22 points in early trading, recovering slightly from a 0.9 percent decline in the previous session.

Legal & General rose 2.1 percent after the company generated 12 percent more cash in the first nine months of 2014 than a year ago, as corporate annuity sales helped cushion the impact of changes to rules for individual savers.

Imperial Tobacco advanced 2.4 percent, dragging up the shares of its rival British American Tobacco by 1.1 percent.

Even though Imperial Tobacco posted lower revenues and profits, the company's decision to commit to raising its dividend by at least 10 percent in the next fiscal year helped to lift its shares.

"The large tobacco firms are a safe place to park cash to get some dividend income in a choppy market environment," said Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles Hanover Investments.

COMMODITY STOCKS

However, the FTSE was prevented from making further progress by a fall in energy stocks, which were affected by new declines in the oil price.

The FTSE 350 Oil & Gas Index weakened by 1.2 percent.

Royal Dutch Shell retreated by 1.2 percent while Tullow Oil declined by 1.5 percent, as Brent crude fell below $84 a barrel, extending losses to a fourth session after top oil exporter Saudi Arabia cut prices to the United States.

The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of September, its highest since early 2000, but then slumped to 15-month lows in October as weak European economic data, and worries about deflation caused by low oil prices, knocked back stock markets.

"The lower oil price has been a bit of a drag on the market for the last couple of days," said Hantec Markets analyst Richard Perry.

"I think we could see a pullback down to 6,450 or 6,400 points, but I think this will be a minor dip before gains later on. There's still no reason why you still shouldn't be buying the dips."

Perry expected the FTSE to rise to the 6,800 point level in December, saying the stock market should continue to be supported by signs of strength in the British economy and by the fact that equities offer better returns than government bonds and cash, where returns have been hit by record low UK interest rates. (Editing by Susan Fenton)