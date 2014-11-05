* Benchmark FTSE 100 index rises 0.9 percent
By Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, Nov 5 Britain's top share index
advanced on Wednesday, as strong rises in stocks of firms
issuing reassuring corporate reports helped counteract modest
weakness in commodity-related stocks.
Retailer Marks & Spencer led the market higher after
raising its margin outlook, while aircraft parts supplier
Meggitt gained on its plan to start a share buyback
programme.
Marks & Spencer rose 9.1 percent, the biggest gainer in the
blue-chip FTSE 100 index, after Britain's top clothing
retailer by revenue posted a rise in underlying first-half
profit for the first time in four years and raised its guidance
for non-food gross margin for 2014-15.
"Gross margin has shown a strong improvement, in part due to
the tight control of costs which M&S is currently undertaking,
whilst the roll out of more 'Simply Food' stores over the next
three years aims to capitalise on the way the market is
developing," Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves
Lansdown Stockbrokers, said.
"In addition, the group is confident that it is set for the
impending Christmas period, whilst the extra cash generation has
enabled a modest raising of the dividend."
Meggitt shares rose 5.9 percent, even as the company cut its
expectations for 2015 in the latest downgrade in a series,
blaming delays in the U.S. military market and financial
difficulties being faced by its partner in Brazil.
The FTSE 100 index was up 0.9 percent at 6,514.66 points by
1114 GMT after falling 0.5 percent in the previous session.
However the UK mining index was flat,
underperforming all other sectors after data showing growth in
China's services sector weakened further in October. China is
the world's biggest metals consumer.
Precious metals miners were also hit by a fall in gold and
silver prices to four-year lows, with Randgold Resources
falling 2.6 percent, the biggest decliner in the FTSE 100 index.
Traders also attributed the falls in precious metals to
strength in the dollar after Republican gains in the U.S.
midterm elections, which raised hopes that U.S. political
deadlock would end and dented appetite for safe haven metals.
"Last night's win for the Republicans in the U.S. midterm
elections has left Obama as a lame duck president and sent the
greenback soaring, although in addition to driving down
commodity prices it should also be good news for UK exporters,"
Tony Cross, market analyst at Trustnet Direct, said.
Outside the blue chips, Stock Spirits Group Plc
slumped 22.7 percent, the biggest faller on the mid-cap FTSE 250
.
The biggest vodka maker in Poland and the Czech Republic
fell after it warned that the impact of higher taxes and
aggressive pricing by competitors could hurt its full-year core
profit.
