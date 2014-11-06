* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index steadies by midday

* Retailers up, Morrisons gains on reassuring outlook

* Drugmakers falls, AstraZeneca down after results

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Nov 6 Britain's top share index steadied on Thursday as drugmakers AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline weighed, offsetting gains for retailers and an encouraging update from grocer WM Morrisons.

Britain's No. 1 drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, fell 2.4 percent, wiping 6.6 points off the blue-chip FTSE 100 index , of which more than half of the points were lost because the stock went ex-dividend.

Glaxo was the biggest decliner in the UK Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology index, which fell 1.8 percent.

The country's second biggest drugmaker, AstraZeneca, which saw off a $118 billion takeover bid from Pfizer in May, fell 2 percent after announcing third-quarter results. It raised 2014 sales forecast but some traders said its results would have needed to be quite dramatic to have boosted its shares.

"(AstraZeneca's) third-quarter earnings per share have fallen, with investment into potential new blockbuster drugs still ongoing. Revenues in Europe have retreated, whilst the resumption of a progressive dividend policy has yet to be made," Keith Bowman, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, said.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 0.06 percent at 6,536.16 points by 1214 GMT as gains in retail stocks kept the index's losses in check.

The FTSE 350 Food and Drug retailers index rose 4 percent, boosted by WM Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 grocer, which leapt 7 percent.

It was the biggest gainer on the FTSE 100 index, after reassuring investors over its full-year outlook despite missing sales forecasts.

The stock remains down nearly 35 percent for the year, with traders saying that it was attractively valued, and any good news was likely to be seized upon.

"They were a miss but forward guidance looks pretty decent. On a valuation basis excluding any spinning off of property assets, they remain good value over the medium term," Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.

"If we can see evidence of stability and ... increasing market share versus Lidl and Aldi, we still see upside price action from here."

M&S EXTENDS GAINS

Fellow supermarkets Tesco and Sainsbury, who also have suffered from price competition with low-cost alternatives, rose 3.7 percent and 6.9 percent respectively.

Sainsbury's showed off its answer to discounters Aldi and Lidl on Thursday with the opening of its first Netto-branded store, tasked to win over thrifty shoppers.

Marks & Spencer rose 5.3 percent, benefiting from a spate of upgrades from brokers and banks such as Goldman Sachs, UBS and Citigroup, building on a 9.7 percent rise on Wednesday after its own encouraging results.

The FTSE 100 index showed little reaction after the Bank of England kept interest rates at 0.5 percent ahead of the publication next week of new forecasts that will shape expectations for when the Bank will finally start to raise borrowing costs.

Among other sharp movers, British insurer RSA fell 3.5 percent after saying premiums had fallen this year because of soft markets and its focus on areas offering higher returns.

(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout in Edinburgh; Editing by Susan Fenton)