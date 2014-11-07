* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct

* Commodity related stocks rebound after recent falls

* U.S non-farm payrolls data due at 1330 GMT

* Investors head into numbers with cautious optimism (Recasts, adds quote, detail)

By Alistair Smout

EDINBURGH, Nov 7 Britain's top equity index marched higher on Friday, boosted by strength in commodity-related stocks and building on gains made over the last two days.

Traders were cautiously optimistic ahead of U.S. jobs data due at 1330 GMT, the first major jobs report since the Federal Reserve ended its bond-buying stimulus programme.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose by 0.5 percent to 6,584.09 points in early session trading, as it continued its recovery from 15-month lows reached in October.

The indexes heavy weighting in commodity stocks saw it outstrip European peers, with the French CAC down 0.6 percent and the German DAX down 0.4 percent

Miners rose 2.3 percent but remain down 16.4 percent since the end of July, while oil & gas firms , down 11 percent over the same period, rose 1.5 percent.

Precious metal miners, among the biggest fallers in recent weeks, rose, with Fresnillo up 3.4 percent, the top FTSE riser, as gold recovered from 4-1/2 year lows.

Miners and oil firms, sensitive to optimism over the global economy, were also supported by burgeoning hopes that U.S. jobs data would show strength returning to the U.S. economy.

Traders said that the U.S. ADP jobs figures on Thursday were encouraging, coming in slightly ahead of expectations, and that non-farm payrolls later in the session could beat Reuters estimates of 231,000 new jobs.

"We see 235,000 new jobs, and the unemployment rate should fall. It shouldn't derail anything, and that would be another hurdle cleared," IG market analyst Alastair McCaig said.

However, he added that with monetary stimulus from the Fed at its end, investors would be disappointed if there was evidence of weakness in the U.S. economy.

"In the U.S., we want to see signs of a continued recovery. While in Europe sometimes weakness is taken as evidence for the need for stimulus, the U.S. is past that point," McCaig said.

The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of September, its highest since early 2000. It then slumped to 15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked back stock markets but has since clawed back ground.

Berkeley Futures associate director Richard Griffiths expected the FTSE to make further progress from here, but did not expect it to get back the earlier highs in the 6,900 point range by the end of 2014.

"I think it could push up a bit from here to 6,700 points, but I don't see it running back up to the earlier year-highs. I'd be looking to sell on any major rallies," he said. (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)