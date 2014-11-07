* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct
* Commodity related stocks rebound after recent falls
* U.S non-farm payrolls data due at 1330 GMT
* Investors head into numbers with cautious optimism
By Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, Nov 7 Britain's top equity index
marched higher on Friday, boosted by strength in
commodity-related stocks and building on gains made over the
last two days.
Traders were cautiously optimistic ahead of U.S. jobs data
due at 1330 GMT, the first major jobs report since the Federal
Reserve ended its bond-buying stimulus programme.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose by 0.5 percent to
6,584.09 points in early session trading, as it continued its
recovery from 15-month lows reached in October.
The indexes heavy weighting in commodity stocks saw it
outstrip European peers, with the French CAC down 0.6
percent and the German DAX down 0.4 percent
Miners rose 2.3 percent but remain down 16.4
percent since the end of July, while oil & gas firms
, down 11 percent over the same period, rose 1.5
percent.
Precious metal miners, among the biggest fallers in recent
weeks, rose, with Fresnillo up 3.4 percent, the top
FTSE riser, as gold recovered from 4-1/2 year lows.
Miners and oil firms, sensitive to optimism over the global
economy, were also supported by burgeoning hopes that U.S. jobs
data would show strength returning to the U.S. economy.
Traders said that the U.S. ADP jobs figures on Thursday were
encouraging, coming in slightly ahead of expectations, and that
non-farm payrolls later in the session could beat Reuters
estimates of 231,000 new jobs.
"We see 235,000 new jobs, and the unemployment rate should
fall. It shouldn't derail anything, and that would be another
hurdle cleared," IG market analyst Alastair McCaig said.
However, he added that with monetary stimulus from the Fed
at its end, investors would be disappointed if there was
evidence of weakness in the U.S. economy.
"In the U.S., we want to see signs of a continued recovery.
While in Europe sometimes weakness is taken as evidence for the
need for stimulus, the U.S. is past that point," McCaig said.
The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest since early 2000. It then slumped to
15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked
back stock markets but has since clawed back ground.
Berkeley Futures associate director Richard Griffiths
expected the FTSE to make further progress from here, but did
not expect it to get back the earlier highs in the 6,900 point
range by the end of 2014.
"I think it could push up a bit from here to 6,700 points,
but I don't see it running back up to the earlier year-highs.
I'd be looking to sell on any major rallies," he said.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)