By Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, Nov 7 Britain's top equity index
pared gains on Friday after U.S. jobs figures missed
expectations, but it outpaced mainland Europe as
commodity-linked stocks rose.
Traders said recent strong U.S. data had many investors
believing the jobs report would beat the Reuters consensus
estimate of 231,000. The figure came in at 214,000, wage growth
remained subdued, and Wall Street opened slightly lower.
However, the first major jobs report since the Federal
Reserve ended its bond-buying stimulus programme showed the
unemployment rate falling to a fresh six year low, and a Fed
official said the central bank should be "extraordinarily
patient" in raising rates.
"Anything above 200,000 jobs added represents above average
GDP growth. It won't bring forward the Fed's decision to hike
rates earlier, but I don't think they'll be especially dovish
after this," James Butterfill, global equity strategist at
Coutts, said.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.1 percent at
6,560.02 points at 1459 GMT.
Precious metal miners, among the biggest fallers in recent
weeks, rose, with Fresnillo up 4.4 percent, the top
FTSE riser, as gold recovered from 4-1/2-year lows.
Oil firms were also given a boost even as the price of Brent
failed to rebound from $83 dollars, near a four-year low.
Royal Dutch Shell, the weightiest stock on the
index, rose 2.3 percent and contributed over 10 points to the
index's advance after Credit Suisse raised its target price.
Analysts at the bank argued that lower prices could benefit
firms like Shell in the medium term.
"This environment could be good for the (oil) majors,
helping them drive cost efficiencies and accessing resources on
more favourable terms. Cyclical downturns can be used to build
and strengthen businesses," Credit Suisse said in a note.
The index's heavy weighting in commodity stocks saw it
outperform European peers, with France's CAC down 1.5
percent and Germany's DAX down 1.4 percent
Miners rose 2.4 percent but remain down over 16
percent since the end of July, while oil & gas firms
, down 11 percent over the same period, rose 2
percent.
The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest since early 2000. It then slumped to
15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked
back stock markets, but has since clawed back ground.
Berkeley Futures associate director Richard Griffiths
expected the FTSE to make further progress, but not to get to
earlier highs in the 6,900-point range by the end of 2014.
"I think it could push up a bit from here to 6,700 points,
but I don't see it running back up to the earlier year-highs.
I'd be looking to sell on any major rallies," he said.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by John
Stonestreet)