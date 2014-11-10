* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 0.4 percent
* Miners rally as China data raise stimulus hopes
* Cairn Energy surges, Serco slumps
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 10 Britain's top share index
advanced towards a five-week high on Monday, with miners rising
on hopes that mixed data from China, the world's biggest metals
consumer, may prompt the country to launch more stimulus.
China's annual consumer inflation remained near a five-year
low in October at 1.6 percent and annual growth in exports and
imports slowed in October, reinforcing expectations the economy
will roll out more measures to support growth.
"Good news for policymakers is that inflation in China
continues to be low, giving policymakers plenty of room to
manoeuvre and stimulate the economy," said Henk Potts, director
of global research at Barclays.
"They have already been doing that by fast-tracking
infrastructure projects and injecting liquidity into the banking
system. If they are to try and hit the growth target for the
full year, then they would need to increase their level of
stimulus."
The UK mining index rose 1.5 percent, the
biggest sectoral gainer, helped by a 1.2 to 2.3 percent rise in
Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, Antofagasta
and Anglo American.
"Inflation at 1.6 percent and slowing growth in China could
be seen in a positive light for miners due to the scope of the
authorities being able to implement further monetary support for
the economy, which should help buoy mining stocks," said Mike
Jarman, chief market strategist at H2O Markets.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent to 6,594.21
points by 0914 GMT to hover below Friday's five-week high. The
index, however, is down 2.3 percent so far this year.
Among other sharp movers, mid-cap oil explorer Cairn Energy
rose 8 percent after saying it had made a second oil
discovery off the coast of Senegal bearing similar
characteristics to a nearby oil find the British-based company
made last month.
On the other hand, mid-cap services outsourcer Serco
tumbled 30 percent after saying it planned to raise up to 550
million pounds ($874.5 million) through a rights issue after
cutting its 2014 and 2015 forecast and writing down the value of
its business by 1.5 billion pounds.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Hugh Lawson)