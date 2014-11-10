* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 0.5 percent

* Miners rally as China data raise stimulus hopes

* Cairn Energy surges, Serco slumps (Recasts, adds quotes, detail)

By Alistair Smout

EDINBURGH, Nov 10 Britain's top share index advanced towards a five-week high on Monday, with investors switching into supermarkets, and miners rising on hopes that mixed data from China may prompt the country to add more stimulus.

The stand-out move of the day however, came from mid-cap services outsourcer Serco, which tumbled 30 percent after saying it planned to raise up to 550 million pounds through a rights issue after cutting its forecasts and writing down the value of its business.

"They've lost a third of their stock market value in just a matter of hours. Investors are looking for certainty at the moment, so when companies disappoint expectations, the market takes no prisoners," Jeremy Batstone-Carr, market analyst at Charles Stanley, said.

"I'm more inclined to favour reliable growers with healthy dividends. The medium-term outlook is not clear enough to add risk to portfolios."

Despite early underperformance, the mid-cap FTSE 250 index was up 0.5 percent, in line with the rise on the blue-chip FTSE 100, up 32.71 to 6,597.95 points by 1428 GMT.

The FTSE 100 remained just off a five week high set on Friday.

Retailers Tesco, Marks & Spencers and Morrisons were the index's top three gainers, with sector peer Sainsbury down 1 percent.

Traders said that investors were ditching Sainsburys ahead of results out later this week amid fears that the supermarket may cut its dividend, prompting Cantor to cut its target price on the stock.

Tesco, down 16 percent since a profit warning and accounting scandal in September, rose 4.1 percent, benefitting from an upgrade to "outperform" by Bernstein.

Analysts at Bernstein argue there is "little they can do wrong in the next two years that isn't in the price yet" after the recent falls.

Miners such as Antofagasta, up 2 percent, also supported the market after Chinese inflation remained near a five-year low and annual growth in exports and imports slowed in October, fuelling hopes of policy support from the government.

"With the Chinese economy still struggling it is very likely that further stimulus might be needed in the months ahead," Markus Huber, senior analyst at Peregrine & Black, said. (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Toby Chopra)