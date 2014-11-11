* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index rises 0.3 percent

* Vodafone adds most points to FTSE after update

* Land Securities up on rise in net asset value

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Nov 11 Britain's top share index climbed to a six-week high on Tuesday, led higher by Vodafone which advanced after raising its earnings outlook to reflect growing demand in its big European markets.

The world's second-biggest mobile operator said it expected full-year core earnings of between 11.6 billion pounds ($18.38 billion) and 11.9 billion pounds, up from its previous guidance of 11.4-11.9 billion pounds.

"This business is about anticipation and forecasts. The market is pleasantly surprised that the figures were not as bad as expected. The company is doing right things for the next two three years. It sounds confident, which is the key," said John B. Smith, senior fund manager at Brown Shipley.

"We have got good positions in Vodafone. We were partly attracted by the fact that it does have cash in its balance sheet and dividend yields are quite comfortable."

The British group's second-quarter organic service revenue, which strips out items like handset sales and currency moves, fell 1.5 percent, less than the 4 or 5 percent falls seen recent and beating the consensus forecast for a fall of 2.8 percent.

Aided by Vodafone, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.3 percent at 6,631.79 points by 0848 GMT, having briefly hit 6,632.57, its highest since late September. The FTSE 350 Mobile Telecommunications index rose 4.6 percent.

"Corporate announcements this morning look to be playing their part in aiding investor sentiment," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"For now, the stock market's momentum remains positive on hopes that the European Central Bank will launch further initiatives to support the economy."

Britain's largest listed property developer Land Securities Group was the FTSE 100's second-biggest gainer, up 2.3 percent after reporting a 20 percent rise in half-year adjusted net asset value from a year earlier.

Mid-cap precision engineering company Renishaw jumped 9.7 percent after forecasting a 20-25 percent plus jump in full-year revenue and a 35-50 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit as it continued to see strong demand for its products. (Editing by Catherine Evans)