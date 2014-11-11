* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index rises 0.1 percent
* Vodafone surges 5.5 pct after raising earnings outlook
* Land Securities up on rise in net asset value
* Fall in oil price and price target cut hits Tullow Oil
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 11 Britain's top equity index rose
to a six-week high on Tuesday, led by Vodafone, the
world's second biggest mobile operator, after it boosted its
earnings outlook.
Vodafone said it expected full-year core earnings of between
11.6 billion pounds ($18.38 billion) and 11.9 billion pounds, up
from its previous guidance of 11.4-11.9 billion pounds.
"This business is about anticipation and forecasts. The
market is pleasantly surprised that the figures were not as bad
as expected. The company is doing right things for the next two,
three years. It sounds confident, which is the key," said John
Smith, senior fund manager at Brown Shipley.
"We have got good positions in Vodafone. We were partly
attracted by the fact that it does have cash in its balance
sheet and dividend yields are quite comfortable," he added.
Vodafone surged 5.3 percent higher, enabling the blue-chip
FTSE 100 index to advance by 0.1 percent to 6,619.96
points, having earlier touched 6,632.57 points which marked the
FTSE's highest level since late September.
Property developer Land Securities Group also rose
by 3.2 percent after reporting a 20 percent rise in half-year
adjusted net asset value from a year earlier.
However, Tullow Oil fell 4.4 percent, hit by a price
target cut by investment bank UBS and by the price of Brent
crude oil falling close to four-year lows.
The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest since early 2000. It then slumped to
15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked
back stock markets but it has since clawed back ground.
Tom Robertson, senior trader at Accendo Markets, said the
FTSE could have a strong run up to Christmas if it managed to
stay above 6,600 points.
"It will be interesting to see if it can hold above 6,600 as
this level was tested as resistance last week. If it does close
above it we may be set for higher highs in the lead-up to
Christmas," he said.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Gareth
Jones)