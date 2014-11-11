* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index rises 0.1 percent

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Nov 11 Britain's top equity index rose to a six-week high on Tuesday, led by Vodafone, the world's second biggest mobile operator, after it boosted its earnings outlook.

Vodafone said it expected full-year core earnings of between 11.6 billion pounds ($18.38 billion) and 11.9 billion pounds, up from its previous guidance of 11.4-11.9 billion pounds.

"This business is about anticipation and forecasts. The market is pleasantly surprised that the figures were not as bad as expected. The company is doing right things for the next two, three years. It sounds confident, which is the key," said John Smith, senior fund manager at Brown Shipley.

"We have got good positions in Vodafone. We were partly attracted by the fact that it does have cash in its balance sheet and dividend yields are quite comfortable," he added.

Vodafone surged 5.3 percent higher, enabling the blue-chip FTSE 100 index to advance by 0.1 percent to 6,619.96 points, having earlier touched 6,632.57 points which marked the FTSE's highest level since late September.

Property developer Land Securities Group also rose by 3.2 percent after reporting a 20 percent rise in half-year adjusted net asset value from a year earlier.

However, Tullow Oil fell 4.4 percent, hit by a price target cut by investment bank UBS and by the price of Brent crude oil falling close to four-year lows.

The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of September, its highest since early 2000. It then slumped to 15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked back stock markets but it has since clawed back ground.

Tom Robertson, senior trader at Accendo Markets, said the FTSE could have a strong run up to Christmas if it managed to stay above 6,600 points.

"It will be interesting to see if it can hold above 6,600 as this level was tested as resistance last week. If it does close above it we may be set for higher highs in the lead-up to Christmas," he said. (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Gareth Jones)