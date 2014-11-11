* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index rises 0.1 percent
* Vodafone surges 5.9 pct after raising earnings outlook
* Fall in oil price hits shares of oil companies
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Nov 11 Britain's top equity index clung
onto its highest level in more than a month on Tuesday, as a
rise in the shares of mobile operator Vodafone helped
offset a slump in energy stocks.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 0.1 percent
at 6,618.14 points going into the close of the trading session.
Shares of Vodafone, the world's second-biggest mobile
operator, rose 5.9 percent after the company lifted its earnings
outlook, adding the most points to the FTSE.
Vodafone said it expected full-year core earnings of between
11.6 billion pounds ($18.38 billion) and 11.9 billion pounds, up
from its previous guidance of 11.4-11.9 billion pounds.
However, energy stocks such as BP and Royal Dutch
Shell weakened after the price of Brent crude oil fell
close to four-year lows.
The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest since early 2000. It then slumped to
15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked
back stock markets but has since clawed back ground.
Tom Robertson, senior trader at Accendo Markets, said the
FTSE could have a strong run up to Christmas if it managed to
stay above 6,600 points.
Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar thought it unlikely
that the FTSE would hit record highs of 7,000 points by the end
of 2014 - a scenario envisaged by many earlier this year - but
said he would still use any dips in the FTSE as a buying
opportunity.
"Low interest rates are here to stay for some time and the
returns from the high-yielding stocks still make them an
attractive play," he said.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Gareth Jones
and Susan Fenton)