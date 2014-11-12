* FTSE 100 falls 0.3 pct
* Barclays falls after not being part of FX probe settlement
* Capita and Sainsbury also lose ground
* G4S rises after posting higher revenues
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Nov 12 A fall in the shares of banks
HSBC and Barclays weighed on Britain's top
equity index on Wednesday, after regulators imposed fines to
settle allegations of foreign exchange malpractice.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had risen for
the last five sessions in a row, declined by 0.5 percent to
6,596.09 points in early session trading.
A 0.9 percent fall at HSBC and a 1.9 percent decline at
Barclays combined to take the most points off the FTSE 100.
Global regulators imposed penalties totalling $3.4 billion
on five major banks, including UBS, HSBC and Citigroup
on Wednesday in a landmark settlement over allegations of
price fixing in the foreign exchange market.
Royal Bank of Scotland and JP Morgan were
also fined for attempting to manipulate foreign exchange
benchmarks. A year-long probe has put the largely unregulated $5
trillion-a-day market on a tighter leash, with dozens of dealers
suspended or fired.
Barclays, a major player in the foreign exchange market, had
been expected to be part of the settlement but the FCA
regulatory body said its investigation into the British bank was
continuing. Barclays shares fell.
"The settlement had been in the pipeline, but the fact that
Barclays is not part of it is a negative surprise, which is why
the shares are being impacted," said Securequity sales trader
Jawaid Afsar.
CAPITA SLIDES
Outsourcing company Capita slid 5.7 percent, with
traders citing concerns about a possible slowdown in its order
pipeline even though Capita said it was on track for at least 8
percent organic growth for the full year.
Retailer J Sainsbury also declined 3.5 percent
after it threw down the gauntlet to larger rival Tesco,
taking a hit on profits and the dividend to fund lower prices in
the latest escalation of the British supermarket battle.
"Sainsbury's results set the expectation for a continuing
trend of negative sales across the sector in the next few
years," said Darren Hepworth, director of global trading at TD
Direct Investing.
Security group G4S outperformed the broader market
downturn, rising 2.5 percent after it agreed to sell its U.S.
government solutions business and posted a rise in underlying
revenues.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)