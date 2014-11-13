* FTSE 100 up 0.3 percent
* 3i, LSE post strong results to boost financials
* SABMiller misses earnings expectations
EDINBURGH, Nov 13 Financial stocks lifted
Britain's FTSE early on Thursday but the index's gains were
capped by less encouraging earnings from other sectors and
shares going ex-dividend.
Financial stocks contributed a third of the 17.95-point rise
in the FTSE 100 by 0902 GMT, taking the index up 0.3
percent to 6,628.99.
British private equity company 3i Group rose 2.1
percent, the top FTSE riser, after it said its first-half
portfolio performance was solid, while London Stock Exchange
gained 1.2 percent after revenue rose 18 percent.
Aberdeen Asset Management also rose, by 1.4 percent,
recouping some of the previous session's 4.3 percent slide after
a downgrade from UBS.
Some analysts said that non-banking financials remained
attractive while sentiment towards banks had been dampened by
regulatory fines imposed on five major global banks on Wednesday
for alleged foreign exchange malpractice.
"Investors are looking for stocks in the financial sector
that aren't going to be dealing with a never-ending series of
forex probes. Stocks like Aberdeen are less likely to be subject
to these sorts of regulatory fines," Chris Beauchamp, market
analyst at IG, said.
Elsewhere, brewing giant SABMiller reported
first-half earnings that missed expectations, hindered by the
impact of a strong U.S. dollar. Its shares fell as much as 2
percent in early trade.
"In an attempt to assuage investors the company announced a
hike in its dividend," Tony Cross, market analyst at Trustnet
Direct, said.
"But with the stock trading on a price-to-earnings valuation
of more than 26 times it appears that investors, for now, want
to see more progress on the financials before diving in at these
levels."
Outsourcer Capita fell 1.6 percent, the top
blue-chip faller. It has now dropped more than 8 percent since
it reported results on Wednesday.
The news that its pipeline for new contracts is declining
prompted a spate of broker downgrades from the likes of JP
Morgan and Barclays.
Royal Dutch Shell, Marks and Spencer and B
Sky B all traded without entitlement to their latest
dividend payout, shaving 8 points off the FTSE.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Susan Fenton)