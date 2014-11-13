* FTSE 100 closes up 0.4 pct at 6,635.45 points

* Low oil price boosts Carnival, but hits oil producers

* London Stock Exchange shares rise on strong results

* Traders eye good Xmas business for Dixons

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Nov 13 Britain's top equity index bounced back from the previous day's fall to rise on Thursday, with holiday cruise company Carnival and retailer Dixons Carphone among the top performers.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.4 percent at 6,635.45 points, continuing its recovery from 15-month lows in October and marking its highest level in around one-and-a-half months.

Carnival rose 2.8 percent, the best-performing FTSE stock in percentage terms, while British Airways operator International Consolidated Airlines Group also advanced 2 percent as they benefited from a new fall in the price of oil.

Brent crude fell to a four-year low below $79 a barrel on Thursday.

While this was negative for oil producers, with Tullow Oil declining by 5.8 percent, it benefited holiday and airline companies since the lower oil price typically results in lower costs for them.

Dixons Carphone also rose 2.3 percent, which traders attributed to expectations it could do well during Christmas.

"Dixons could be one of the winners over Christmas," said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.

The FTSE's advance marked a rebound from a 0.3 percent decline on Wednesday after bank shares were impacted by fines imposed on them by regulators to settle allegations of foreign exchange malpractice.

Yet outside the banking sector, other financial stocks performed well on Thursday.

Shares in the London Stock Exchange touched a record high after the company posted higher revenues and profits, and raised its dividend.

The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of September, its highest level since early 2000. It then slumped to 15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked stock markets but it has since clawed back ground.

"The FTSE has a reasonable feel to it at the moment," said Berkeley Futures associate director Richard Griffiths, who forecast the FTSE ending 2014 in the 6,750-6,800 point level.

Hantec Markets analyst Richard Perry also said the FTSE could get back to its earlier 2014 peaks at the 6,900 point level, if it managed to hold above the 6,700 point level. (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Catherine Evans)