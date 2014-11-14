* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.3 percent
* Commodity stocks track weaker metals, oil prices
* Aggreko shares rises 3.2 pct after update
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 14 Britain's top share index
retreated from a six-week high on Friday, with commodity stocks
losing ground following a further drop in prices of crude oil
and industrial metals.
The UK mining index fell 1.5 percent, the
biggest sectoral decliner, after copper prices slipped
and were on track for their biggest weekly loss since September.
Miners Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Fresnillo
dropped 1.5 to 2.1 percent.
The oil and gas index was down 0.3 percent, as
Brent crude held near a four-year low just above $77 a barrel
amid concerns over excess supply and uncertainty over whether
OPEC would cut output at a meeting in two weeks.
"With global growth expectations being reduced, commodity
prices will stay under pressure and mining and energy stocks
will likely continue to weaken," John B. Smith, senior fund
manager at Brown Shipley, said.
"The FTSE 100 has had a rally of over 550 points since its
low on Oct. 16. In the short term it looks overbought and will
probably weaken. I doubt that the index can sustain its rise
above 6,500 points."
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at
6,618.08 points. It closed 0.4 percent higher in the previous
session after rising to its highest level since late September.
Among other sharp movers, Aggreko, the world's
biggest temporary power provider, rose 3.2 percent after saying
that trading since its interim results in August had been in
line with its expectations and underlying group revenue in the
third quarter was 6 percent ahead of the same period last year.
British engineering company IMI fell 0.2 percent
after reporting a revenue drop of 6 percent for the four months
to the end of October and saying it would acquire Germany-based
valve maker Bopp & Reuther Holding GmbH for an enterprise value
of 152.6 million euros ($190 million).
Mid-cap company Premier Farnell, a distributor of
small electronics and electronic parts, slipped 9.2 percent
after warning full-year operating margins would be slightly
below prior year levels as it experienced softer trading
conditions in Asia and Europe.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash and Lionel Laurent; Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)