By Atul Prakash and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Nov 14 Britain's top share index was set
to close at a six-week high on Friday, with shares in energy
firms bouncing back after oil prices edged up from a four-year
low.
BG Group, Royal Dutch Shell and BP
were all up between 0.7 and 1.6 percent at 1544 GMT, helping the
benchmark FTSE 100 index reverse earlier losses to reach
6,648.72 points, a one-day gain of 0.2 percent.
"Energy shares undid some of the recent declines, surging to
the top of the main index as oil prices saw a big short
squeeze," said CMC analyst Jasper Lawler.
The UK mining index remained in negative
territory, down 0.2 percent as copper prices were on
track for their biggest weekly loss since September. Miners Rio
Tinto, BHP Billiton and Fresnillo
dropped between 0.1 and 0.8 percent.
"With global growth expectations being reduced, commodity
prices will stay under pressure and mining and energy stocks
will likely continue to weaken," said John B. Smith, senior fund
manager at Brown Shipley.
"The FTSE 100 has had a rally of over 550 points since its
low on Oct. 16. In the short term it looks overbought and will
probably weaken. I doubt that the index can sustain its rise
above 6,500 points."
Aggreko, the world's biggest temporary power
provider, rose 3.3 percent after saying that trading since its
interim results in August had been in line with expectations.
Underlying group revenue in the third quarter was 6 percent
ahead of last year, it said.
British engineering company IMI reversed early
losses to rise 1.1 percent after reporting a revenue drop of 6
percent for the four months to the end of October and saying it
would acquire German valve maker Bopp & Reuther Holding GmbH for
an enterprise value of 152.6 million euros ($190 million).
Mid-cap Premier Farnell, a distributor of small
electronics and electronic parts, slipped 9.5 percent after
warning softer trading conditions in Asia and Europe would leave
full-year operating margins slightly below prior year levels.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash and Lionel Laurent; Editing by
Catherine Evans)