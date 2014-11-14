* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 0.3 percent
* Energy stocks track slightly higher oil prices
* Aggreko shares rise 3.4 pct after update
By Atul Prakash and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Nov 14 Britain's top share index closed
at a six-week high on Friday, with shares in energy firms
bouncing back after oil prices edged up from a four-year low.
BG Group, Royal Dutch Shell and BP
were all up between 0.4 and 1.7 percent, helping the benchmark
FTSE 100 index reverse earlier losses to reach 6,654.37 points,
a one-day gain of 0.3 percent.
"Energy shares undid some of the recent declines, surging to
the top of the main index as oil prices saw a big short
squeeze," said CMC analyst Jasper Lawler.
The UK mining index remained in negative
territory, down 0.2 percent as copper prices were on
track for their biggest weekly loss since September. Miners Rio
Tinto, BHP Billiton and Fresnillo
dropped between 0.3 and 0.8 percent.
"With global growth expectations being reduced, commodity
prices will stay under pressure and mining and energy stocks
will likely continue to weaken," said John B. Smith, senior fund
manager at Brown Shipley.
"The FTSE 100 has had a rally of over 550 points since its
low on Oct. 16. In the short term it looks overbought and will
probably weaken. I doubt that the index can sustain its rise
above 6,500 points."
Aggreko, the world's biggest temporary power
provider, rose 3.4 percent after saying that trading since its
interim results in August had been in line with expectations.
Underlying group revenue in the third quarter was 6 percent
ahead of last year, it said.
British engineering firm IMI reversed early losses
to rise 1.4 percent after reporting a revenue drop of 6 percent
for the four months to the end of October, and saying it would
acquire German valve maker Bopp & Reuther Holding GmbH for an
enterprise value of 152.6 million euros ($190 million).
Mid-cap Premier Farnell, a distributor of small
electronics and electronic parts, slipped 8.8 percent after
warning that softer trading conditions in Asia and Europe would
leave full-year operating margins slightly below prior year
levels.
