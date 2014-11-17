* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct
* Japan's contraction hits sentiment
* Quindell down 8 pct after saying broker has resigned
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Nov 17 Britain's main equity index fell
on Monday as an unexpected economic contraction in Japan added
to worries about global growth.
Japan's economy unexpectedly shrank by an annualised 1.6
percent in the third quarter because of weak consumption and
exports, adding to an already weak economic picture in the euro
zone and some emerging markets.
The FTSE 100 was down 31.36 points, or 0.5 percent,
at 6,623.01 points by 0932 GMT, with sectors exposed to global
growth such as banks and energy among the biggest drags.
"They (Japan) are falling into recession and there's talk
Europe is heading the same way," Mark Ward, head of execution
trading at Sanlam Securities, said.
"We've been sellers of oil majors."
The mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.5 percent, also
hit by a disappointing update from British outsourcer Mitie
.
On the small-cap FTSE Alternative Investment Market
index, Quindell fell 8 percent after the IT consultancy
firm said Canaccord Genuity resigned as its financial adviser
and joint broker on Oct 21. Quindell said that the resignation
would be effective from today.
Quindell's stock has shed about 90 percent of its value in
the past seven months after U.S.-based Gotham City Research
raised questions about its revenue model and profit quality.
"If they didn't already, shareholders definitely have that
sinking feeling today," Mike van Dulken, head of research at
Accendo Markets, said.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)