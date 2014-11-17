* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct

* Japan's contraction hits sentiment

* Quindell down 8 pct after saying broker has resigned

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Nov 17 Britain's main equity index fell on Monday as an unexpected economic contraction in Japan added to worries about global growth.

Japan's economy unexpectedly shrank by an annualised 1.6 percent in the third quarter because of weak consumption and exports, adding to an already weak economic picture in the euro zone and some emerging markets.

The FTSE 100 was down 31.36 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,623.01 points by 0932 GMT, with sectors exposed to global growth such as banks and energy among the biggest drags.

"They (Japan) are falling into recession and there's talk Europe is heading the same way," Mark Ward, head of execution trading at Sanlam Securities, said.

"We've been sellers of oil majors."

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.5 percent, also hit by a disappointing update from British outsourcer Mitie .

On the small-cap FTSE Alternative Investment Market index, Quindell fell 8 percent after the IT consultancy firm said Canaccord Genuity resigned as its financial adviser and joint broker on Oct 21. Quindell said that the resignation would be effective from today.

Quindell's stock has shed about 90 percent of its value in the past seven months after U.S.-based Gotham City Research raised questions about its revenue model and profit quality.

"If they didn't already, shareholders definitely have that sinking feeling today," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)