* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct

* Miners hit by slump in iron ore futures

* Intertek down 7.5 pct after trading update

* Pub companies hurt by lawmakers' vote

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Nov 19 Britain's main equity index snapped a four-day winning streak on Wednesday as heavyweight mining stocks were hit by a slump in iron ore prices and testing firm Intertek fell after a disappointing trading update.

Shares in miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton all fell around 2 percent as China's iron ore futures slid nearly 5 percent to a record low on Wednesday due to a supply glut.

Overall, companies which deal in commodities knocked around 8 points off the FTSE 100, which was down 14.90 points - or 0.2 percent - at 6,694.23 points at 0843 GMT.

The FTSE 100 has risen 10 percent since hitting a 16-month low in October, helped by some better-than-expected corporate earnings and a new wave of deal-making in Europe and the United States.

"(The prolonged fall in iron prices) has got the potential to slow down the rally here in the UK because mining stocks make up such a big part of the FTSE," said Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJM Partners, who expects the FTSE to end the year below its current level.

"As long as the commodities remain weak ... the FTSE will struggle."

Product-testing company Intertek slumped 7.5 percent after its update pointed to no improvement in full-year organic revenue growth and operating margins from the previous year.

Among smaller companies, pub operators Spirit Pub , Enterprise Inns, Greene King and Punch Taverns fell between 3 and 12 percent after British lawmakers voted to give people who lease pubs from big companies more freedom about where they buy their beer. (Editing by Pravin Char)