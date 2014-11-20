(Updates prices at settle)
* FTSE 100 index falls 0.3 percent
* Weak Chinese, euro zone data hit miners, banks
* Centrica hit after profit warning
* Johnson Matthey, Babcock gain after results
* ITV falls as prospect of Liberty Global bid fades
By Atul Prakash and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Nov 20 Britain's top share index fell
for a second day on Thursday, hit by weak economic data from the
euro zone and China and a profit warning from energy supplier
Centrica.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.3 percent
lower at 6,678.90 points, extending its retreat from an
eight-week high reached on the previous day.
The industrial metals and mining
indexes dropped 2.7 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively, after
a private survey showed growth in China's factory sector stalled
in November. China is the world's biggest metals consumer.
"It's not surprising that the market is reacting to weak
commodity prices and disappointing Chinese data," said Henk
Potts, director of global research at Barclays.
"China has been the key influence in commodity markets over
the course of the past 15 to 20 years, but the country is slowly
going through a transition, moving away from being a
manufacturing powerhouse. Its influence on commodity markets is
likely to diminish."
Global miners Rio Tinto, Anglo American and
BHP Billiton each fell more than 2 percent.
Banks, whose profits tend to depend on economic growth, also
came under pressure as a survey showed business growth in the
euro zone has been weaker than any forecaster expected this
month. New orders have meanwhile fallen for the first time in
more than a year despite price-cutting.
Among other stocks, Centrica, Britain's largest energy
supplier, fell 1.6 percent in brisk volume after it cut its
full-year earnings outlook on the back of a steep drop in energy
demand due to mild weather and the extended outage of two
nuclear power plants.
On the upside, the world's largest autocatalyst maker
Johnson Matthey rose 6 percent after posting a small
increase in half-year profits thanks to strong autocatalysts
sales, and lifting its profit forecast for the year.
British engineering and support services firm Babcock
rose 5.9 percent after reaffirming its full-year profit
outlook and raising its dividend after posting a 32 percent rise
in underlying first-half pretax profit.
Broadcaster ITV fell 1.4 percent in late trade after
Europe's leading cable operator Liberty Global said it
had no plans to bid for the British firm.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson and Elaine Hardcastle)