* Blue-chip index up 1 pct after surprise China move

* Mining, oil stocks climb

* Salamander up after Ophir's offer to buy peer (Adds China cut, miners, comments)

By Atul Prakash and Lionel Laurent

LONDON, Nov 21 Britain's top share index climbed higher on Friday, heading for a fifth straight week of gains, after a surprise interest-rate cut in China boosted mining and commodities stocks.

Shares of London-listed miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton were up between 4 and 4.5 percent at 1153 GMT after China's surprise move, seen as a new step-up for a campaign to support growth in the world's second-largest economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 1.0 percent at 6,745.21 points. The benchmark index is up about 1.4 percent so far this week and on track for a fifth week of gains in a row.

"The overriding prospect of more global stimulus will boost risk-taking ... and should feed through into higher demand for equities," Jasper Lawler, analyst at CMC Markets, said.

Worries over China's economy losing steam, combined with fears of a supply glut, have hit commodity prices and shares. Some warned the rate move was unlikely to change the mining sector's structural issues.

"The oversupply is greater than expected and the speed of reaction from some miners to that has been slower than expected ... The rate cut does not change that," said Nik Stanojevic, analyst at Brewin Dolphin.

Other energy-related stocks also rose: Tullow Oil was up 5.2 percent, Royal Dutch Shell up 1.4 percent and BG Group up 2 percent. In addition to China's rate cut, prices were helped by the possibility of OPEC deciding on a supply cut next week.

Mid-cap Ophir Energy fell 5.2 percent after the oil and gas explorer offered to buy peer Salamander Energy in an all-stock transaction. Salamander shares were up about 1.9 percent.

Outsourcing group Serco fell more than 8 percent after a downgrade from broker Credit Suisse.

Rolls-Royce gained 1.3 percent after saying it had won a $5 billion contract to supply aero engines to power 50 new Airbus planes ordered by Delta Air Lines. (Editing by Alison Williams)