* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index closes flat
* Mining stocks fall, track weaker metals prices
* Banks gain on quantitative easing expectations
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 25 Britain's top share index
steadied near a two-month high on Tuesday, as stronger banking
stocks were offset by a fall in mining companies as metals
prices weakened.
Disappointing earnings from some companies also limited the
upside. Kingfisher fell 4 percent after Europe's biggest
home-improvement retailer posted a drop in third-quarter profit,
hurt by a weak French market and currency moves.
The UK banking index, up 1 percent, was the
best performer, on growing expectations the European Central
Bank will begin a quantitative easing programme in early 2015.
Sentiment also improved after third-quarter U.S. GDP estimates
were raised to a 3.9 percent annual pace from 3.5 percent
reported last month.
"The coming ECB policy meeting remains on investors' mind,
with hopes for full QE appearing to aid the banking sector,"
said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
However, gains were offset by a fall in mining stocks. The
UK mining index fell 0.6 percent, dragged down by a
1.7 percent fall in BHP Billiton and a 1.8 percent fall
in Anglo American.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 1.35 points
higher, or flat in percentage terms, at 6,731.14 points. The
index reached a two-month high last week.
The fall in the mining index followed a 5 percent surge last
Friday after a surprise rate cut in China, the world's biggest
metals consumer. Copper prices have come under pressure on
concern the measures are unlikely to spur an immediate recovery
for companies facing slowing demand and a freeze on credit.
"We'd have to see a recovery in the mining stocks to provide
the next leg of the rally, but their disappointing performance
is a reflection of global demand at the moment," said Ioan
Smith, managing director at KCG Europe.
Among other movers, fixed-line telecoms giant BT rose
0.4 percent on talk of a deal to help it enter the mobile
market.
Sky rose 2.6 percent to top FTSE 100's gainers.
Traders said BT's likely move to focus on the mobile market may
divert its attention from Sky's key interest, pay TV.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kevin
Liffey, Larry King)