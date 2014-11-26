* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct
* Miners reverse recent drift despite weak metal prices
* BT extend rally as EE confirms talks
* TUI suffers from Thomas Cook slump
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 26 Britain's top shares rose in
early deals on Wednesday, boosted by a rebound in miners,
although travel stocks were hit by a slump in mid-cap peer
Thomas Cook.
The FTSE 100 was up 13.86 points, or 0.2 percent,
at 6,745.00 at 0913 GMT.
Copper miner Antofagasta was the top gainer on the
index, up 2.2 percent, and heavyweight miners BHP Billiton
and Anglo American also saw gains in excess of
one percent.
Miners have underperformed this quarter, and
have drifted nearly 2 percent lower since a unexpected rate cut
in China last Friday sent the sector surging over 5 percent.
Gains for miners came despite weakness in base metal prices.
While the sector is 2.9 percent lower this quarter, copper
is down just 1.4 percent over the same period.
"Commodity related stocks are trading at a significant
discount to commodity prices, so they look cheap and that's why
we're seeing demand for those stocks while not seeing a
corresponding pick up in commodities themselves," Manoj Ladwa,
head of trading at TJM Partners, said.
"If China continues to stimulate the economy more, we
believe that commodity stocks will start to shift back up more
meaningfully."
BT continued recent strength, up 1 percent after EE's
German and French owners confirmed on Wednesday they were in
talks to sell Britain's biggest mobile network operator to BT
part of a wider review of its options.
The rise took gains since last Friday to 6.4 percent, as
traders are encouraged by signs that it will undertake a
strategically beneficial tie-up to enter the mobile market.
Top faller on the FTSE 100 was TUI Travel, down 1.5
percent, with traders citing readacross from sector rival Thomas
Cook.
Thomas Cook fell 18.6 percent after it said its chief
executive Harriet Green was stepping down just as the company
warned of tougher trading conditions next year.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Tom Heneghan)