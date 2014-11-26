* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 0.3 pct
* Miners reverse recent drift, top gainers
* BT gains as EE owners confirm M&A talks
* TUI suffers from Thomas Cook slump
(Updates prices to midday)
By Sam Wilkin
LONDON, Nov 26 Britain's top share index rose on
Wednesday, boosted by a rebound in miners and strength in
telecoms, although travel stocks were hit by a slump in mid-cap
peer Thomas Cook.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.3 percent at
6,748.78 points at 1155 GMT.
The UK mining index rose 0.9 percent, while
copper miner Antofagasta was the top gainer on the
wider index, up 4.2 percent. Gold miner Randgold Resources
rose 1.6 percent.
The recent slide in miners' share prices has exceeded a
concurrent fall in base metals prices. While the sector is 2.9
percent lower this quarter, copper is down just 1.4
percent over the same period.
"Commodity related stocks are trading at a significant
discount to commodity prices, so they look cheap and that's why
we're seeing demand for those stocks while not seeing a
corresponding pick up in commodities themselves," Manoj Ladwa,
head of trading at TJM Partners, said.
"If China continues to stimulate the economy more, we
believe that commodity stocks will start to shift back up more
meaningfully."
BT continued to gather strength, up 2.1 percent after
EE's German and French owners confirmed on Wednesday they were
in talks to sell Britain's biggest mobile network operator to BT
as part of a wider review of its options.
The stock has risen more than 7 percent since last Friday,
as traders are encouraged by signs that it will undertake a
strategically beneficial tie-up to enter the mobile market.
Sky extended the previous session's gains and was
up 1.9 percent, with traders saying that BT's likely move to
focus on the mobile market may divert its attention from Sky's
key interest, pay TV. Telecoms giant Vodafone Group rose
1.2 percent.
Top faller on the FTSE 100 was TUI Travel, down 1.5
percent, with traders citing read-across from sector rival
Thomas Cook.
FTSE 250-listed Thomas Cook was down 20 percent on Wednesday
after it said its chief executive Harriet Green was stepping
down just as the company warned of tougher trading conditions
next year.
