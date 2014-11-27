* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index flat, lags euro zone indexes
* Energy shares weigh as oil prices drop
* Stagecoach gains after contract award
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Nov 27 Britain's top equity index lagged
its continental peers on Thursday, held back by energy shares
hit by an oversupply of oil sending crude prices to a four-year
low.
Oil majors such as Shell and BP
were the biggest drag on a flat FTSE 100 index after
Brent crude hit a a 50-month low of $75.48.
Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries were unlikely to agree a production cut to support
prices at their meeting in Vienna on Thursday, sources close to
the cartel said.
Oil prices having sunk 30 percent since June.
"Oil companies can't help but react to the spot oil prices
as it drills down to their bottom line," Alastair McCaig, market
analyst at IG, said. "Low prices might force companies to alter
their production, but demand for oil is quite low anyway."
Energy stocks knocked 13 points off the FTSE 100, which was
down 0.78 points at 6,728.39 points at 1142 GMT.
It lagged a 0.5 percent gain for Germany's DAX and
a 0.3 percent rise for the Euro STOXX 50, supported
by expectations of further stimulus measures from the European
Central Bank.
The FTSE, which is hovering just below a recent two-month
high hit on Wednesday, is roughly flat for the year.
Among individual stocks, Barclays rose 1.8 percent
after Goldman Sachs raised its stance on the stock to "buy" from
"neutral" and raised its price target to 300 pence from 272
pence.
Mid-cap Stagecoach rose 7.2 percent after Britain
said it would award a contract to run trains between London and
Scotland to a Stagecoach and Virgin partnership.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and Sam Wilkin; Editing
by Jeremy Gaunt)