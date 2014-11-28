* FTSE 100 index falls 0.7 percent

By Sam Wilkin

LONDON, Nov 28 Britain's top share index slipped to a one-week low on Friday, with energy and mining stocks slumping following a further drop in oil prices to a new four-year trough.

The UK Oil and Gas index was down 3.9 percent, after touching its lowest level since October 2011.

BP, BG Group, Tullow Oil and Royal Dutch Shell fell between 2.9 and 7.6 percent, while mid-cap Premier Oil sank 12 percent.

Trade in BG had exceeded twice its 90-day average volume less than 4 hours into the session, suffering a cut in its target price from Nomura along with Shell and BP.

"The OPEC decision to maintain output is having a negative impact on the sector. Resources sectors such as oil and mining will continue to underperform over coming months," said John B. Smith, senior fund manager at Brown Shipley.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 47.48 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,675.94 points by 1136 GMT after falling as far as 6,667.08, its lowest since Nov. 20.

Energy stocks knocked 39 points off the FTSE 100 index, accounting for more than four-fifths of its net losses. The index, which is down about 1 percent this year, hit a two-month high late last week.

Miners came under pressure as copper slid to an eight-month low, with the oil rout adding to recent worries over slowing global growth and prompting selling across the commodities complex.

The UK mining index fell 1.3 percent while blue chip BHP Billiton was down 3.4 percent.

The FTSE 100 lagged behind its continental peers for the second consecutive day as its greater exposure to energy stocks weighed. Germany's DAX and the Euro STOXX 50 were both down 0.4 percent.

"Energy is likely to be a large drag on earnings for the overall market - a bigger problem for the UK than Continental Europe," strategists at UBS wrote in a note. (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout; Editing by Kevin Liffey)