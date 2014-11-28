* FTSE 100 index falls 0.7 percent
* Energy and mining shares slip on weaker oil
* FTSE lags most continental peers
By Sam Wilkin
LONDON, Nov 28 Britain's top share index slipped
to a one-week low on Friday, with energy and mining stocks
slumping following a further drop in oil prices to a new
four-year trough.
The UK Oil and Gas index was down 3.9 percent,
after touching its lowest level since October 2011.
BP, BG Group, Tullow Oil and Royal
Dutch Shell fell between 2.9 and 7.6 percent, while
mid-cap Premier Oil sank 12 percent.
Trade in BG had exceeded twice its 90-day average volume
less than 4 hours into the session, suffering a cut in its
target price from Nomura along with Shell and BP.
"The OPEC decision to maintain output is having a negative
impact on the sector. Resources sectors such as oil and mining
will continue to underperform over coming months," said John B.
Smith, senior fund manager at Brown Shipley.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 47.48 points,
or 0.7 percent, at 6,675.94 points by 1136 GMT after falling as
far as 6,667.08, its lowest since Nov. 20.
Energy stocks knocked 39 points off the FTSE 100 index,
accounting for more than four-fifths of its net losses. The
index, which is down about 1 percent this year, hit a two-month
high late last week.
Miners came under pressure as copper slid to an
eight-month low, with the oil rout adding to recent worries over
slowing global growth and prompting selling across the
commodities complex.
The UK mining index fell 1.3 percent while blue
chip BHP Billiton was down 3.4 percent.
The FTSE 100 lagged behind its continental peers for the
second consecutive day as its greater exposure to energy stocks
weighed. Germany's DAX and the Euro STOXX 50
were both down 0.4 percent.
"Energy is likely to be a large drag on earnings for the
overall market - a bigger problem for the UK than Continental
Europe," strategists at UBS wrote in a note.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout;
Editing by Kevin Liffey)