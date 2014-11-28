* FTSE 100 index closes down a touch
* Energy and mining shares fall on weak oil
* Travel & leisure hits all time high
By Sam Wilkin
LONDON, Nov 28 Britain's top share index ended
the week slightly lower after oil's plunge dragged down energy
stocks and offset gains for travel and consumer stocks set to
benefit from cheaper fuel.
The FTSE 100 index closed down 0.01 percent at 6,722.62
points after falling as far as 6,667.08, its lowest since Nov.
20.
The UK Oil and Gas index was down 2.9 percent,
after touching its lowest level since October 2011.
BP, BG Group, Tullow Oil and Royal
Dutch Shell fell between 1.5 and 8.8 percent, while
mid-cap Premier Oil sank 13.4 percent.
Brent crude oil was trading at around $71.81 a
barrel on Friday, close to a four-year low reached on Thursday
when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
failed to agree on a production cut despite global oversupply.
"The OPEC decision to maintain output is having a negative
impact on the sector. Resources sectors such as oil and mining
will continue to underperform over coming months," said John B.
Smith, senior fund manager at Brown Shipley.
Benefiting from the slide in oil, the UK Travel & Leisure
index rose 1.6 percent to an all-time high, while
the financial, consumer staples and telecoms sectors all boosted
the blue-chip FTSE 100 index in afternoon trading.
Traders said that falling energy prices were likely to spur
further gains in consumer, travel and leisure stocks.
"The consumer spend and discretionary sector will be a
primary beneficiary as we approach Christmas, and we're also
expecting more gains for airlines," said Chris Beauchamp, market
analyst at IG.
Miners came under pressure as copper slid to an
eight-month low, with the oil rout adding to recent worries over
slowing global growth and prompting selling across the
commodities complex.
The UK mining index fell 2.0 percent while blue
chip BHP Billiton was down 3.2 percent.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout;
Editing by Kevin Liffey/Ruth Pitchford)